Our pick of the camera discounts in the New Year sales
Black Friday may be long over - but there are still some great bargains to be had in the January sales
The New Year sales don't quite have the same fanfare as they once had - thanks to the increasing appeal of the pre-Christmas Black Friday discounts. But that doesn't mean that there are some great offers around.
We have picked out half a dozen or so of the best discount deals on cameras that are available now - and in all cases the price is the same or now even better than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you are still looking for a new camera - there are some bargains to be had. Which of these tempts you?
Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save $500 at Adorama This full-frame mirrorless model is one of the Canon’s best mid-range options, with strong all-round performance. Some will view the 24.2MP sensor as insufficient; others will recognise the superior performance that restriction brings.
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,399 | now $2,799
Save $600 at Amazon The original 8K powerhouse is seeing a stunning saving! With its 45MP stills and hi-res video capabilities, this is still one of the best camera for all-purpose shooting, and a lot more affordable than the newer EOS R5 Mark II.
Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,134.95
Save $865 at Walmart on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording – you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better, or a smaller Z9 but cheaper!
OM System OM-1 Mark II | was $2,399.99 | now $1,745
Save $665 at Walmart With its 20MP MFT sensor, 4K video capabilities and built-in ND grad filters, the OM-1 Mark II offers pro camera features in a compact body.
Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | now $1,497.99
Save $302 at Adorama The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Available in black or red at this price.
Sony A7S III | was $3,499.99 | now $2,659.95
Save $840 at Walmart If you're looking for a compact, state-of-the-art 4K camera that can do slow motion at 120fps, this is a top-notch choice for any budding filmmaker.
Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $698
Save $200 at Walmart The ideal camera for travel, content creation, and anyone who wants the top Sony features in a compact, affordable body!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.