What can we expect from Fujifilm in 2024?

Fujifilm has been far from content to have a quiet 2023. Fujifilm kicked off the year in style with the release of the Fujifilm X-S20, an upgrade on the already well-loved Fujifilm X-S10. The X-S20 takes video to the next level in its class to make it one of the best hybrid camera experiences of the year.

Fujifilm also plowed full steam ahead with medium format photography, releasing the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, pushing the boundaries of what a medium format camera is capable of even further with gorgeous 102MP image quality, 8K cinematic video and lightning-fast autofocus and subject tracking.

Rumors are already flying around for what we might see from Fujifilm next year, from updates to previous models of its popular cameras, and a few surprises no one saw coming.

I am sure Fujifilm is not going to rest on its laurels and attempt to continue the great run it has had in 2023. Below are some picks based on rumors and speculation from around the internet – as ever, take rumors with a giant pinch of salt, but this is what Fujifilm might potentially have in store over the next 12 months...

The likely...

A Fujifilm X100V replacement

If you follow the latest rumors then this seems all but a certainty, however, after all the supposedly well-informed predictions last year failed to come true in 2023, time will tell!

There have been a few guesses at the successor's name, with Fujifilm X100Z or X100R being floated by many, although with Nikon's Z cameras, Sony's ZV cameras, and Canon's R100 to confuse things, it would be great to see Fujifilm choose almost any other letter.

The latest information has mostly been focused on the successor getting a new lens, although this has since been disputed by conflicting sources. Current information points to either – the lens being the same focal length and aperture as the current model, but upgraded to take advantage of the camera potentially inheriting the 40MP sensor from the X-T5. Alternatively, the lens could be upgraded to a wider f/1.7 or f/1.8 aperture for better low light and subject separation. Or, maybe it just won't get a new lens at all!

Forgetting about the lens debate – the camera is likely to feature the 40MP X-Trans V sensor, alongside the X-Processor 5 which will enable all the latest subject tracking and recognition, as well as the same 6.2K 10-bit footage we got in the Fujifilm X-S20. The big question is if Fujifilm can squeeze any IBIS in the body and keep it the same size, fingers crossed!

The X100V is one of the most popular cameras to exist right now, with waiting lists stretching for around six months as Fujifilm struggles to meet demand. So let's hope Fujifilm has a robust plan for getting on top of production this time around, as it's sure to be an immediate hit.

Fujifilm X100V (Image credit: Future)

Another 100MP medium format camera

There are some wild rumors in this segment, so who knows quite what to believe, but it appears that a new 100MP medium format camera is in the works, yes, another one. Rumors have suggested that the camera will be a Fujifilm GFX 100S II.

There is a fair amount to support this, firstly Fujifilm has apparently stopped producing the GFX 50S II, which has been the entry point into medium format for the past couple of years, Fujifilm has also been having a fire-sale on the GFX 100S over the holiday period in 2023 which is a good sign that they are clearing stock for a new model.

Where things get dicey is exactly what megapixel count this new camera might have. The GFX 100S is an all-around great camera, but it's currently unclear how a GFX 100S II might be different enough from the current model without also cannibalizing sales of its recently released GFX 100 II which is a fair few thousand dollars more expensive. Any new 100MP medium format camera is going to have to be handicapped somewhere.

A 50MP sensor is also a great size for many photographers who want the benefits of medium format sensors, but aren't excessively concerned by having a huge megapixel count. In this vein, there was a recently discredited rumor that Fujifilm might release a 25MP medium format camera that would cater to these users.

Fujifilm GFX 100 II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The possible...

The long awaited return of the Fujifilm X-Pro line

There are some prominent rumors that at long last we might see Fujifilm return to the X-Pro line, with what would almost certainly be named the X-Pro4. The X-Pro series is a long-term fan favorite, due to its increasingly rare to see rangefinder design and retro aesthetics.

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 however was a divisive camera, with a lot of controversy around its choice of screen (or lack thereof). Instead of the normal screen, the X-Pro3 featured a small e-ink screen on the rear of the camera that could only show limited camera information about what film simulation you were using.

Some people absolutely loved this screen setup (our reviewer did), and while it's a nice concept to connect with the act of photography, not having any option of a full-time screen to review their work frustrated a lot of professional photographers.

Who knows at this stage which way Fujifilm might go with the screen on an X-Pro4, and whichever direction they go in is sure to upset some corner of the internet.

What is actually exciting about a potential Fujifilm X-Pro4 could be the latest autofocus, in-body image stabilization, and video down to the latest X-Trans 5 sensor and X-Processor 5. Fujifilm's X-T5 has raised the bar for what we should expect from the brand's retro cameras, and with the X-Pro3 coming with a premium price tag, I would expect an X-Pro4 to offer the same.

Fujifilm X-Pro 3 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Medium format rangefinders aren't dead yet

Much to my despair, in 2021 Fujifilm discontinued one of the best medium format cameras – the original GFX 50R. While this wasn’t really a huge surprise, the GFX 50S II and GFX 100S have surpassed it in technology with features such as IBIS and better autofocus, and also have a more generally popular SLR styling.

At the time, Fujifilm was pretty quiet about making a sequel, but I am keeping the dream alive and hoping that they might have changed their minds in the last couple of years, and there have been a few rumors that have given me some hope!

While there might be technical limitations on a medium-format rangefinder design that have held back further development, or sales are just not meeting the required amounts for Fujifilm to viably make the camera, I do not know, but I believe there is still a place for a rangefinder design in the GFX mount, and I really hope this camera makes a comeback in any form in 2024.

Fujifilm GFX 50R (Image credit: Future)

The unlikely...

Another camera in the X-E series

The Fujifilm X-E series might be dead. If comments by Fujifilm France are anything to go by then we probably won't be seeing any more iterations of Fujifilm's fantastic little content-creation camera anytime soon.

The Fujifilm X-E4 certainly had its flaws, but it was a powerful camera, while small enough to fit in a jacket pocket or day bag, especially with the pancake 27mm lens attached. The X-E4 was also a pretty retro camera, made in the same style as Fujifilm's other rangefinder cameras with an engraved aluminum top plate, manual dials, and a solid build.

It might be a case of discontinued too soon though, as X-E4s continue to sell incredibly well on second-hand sites like eBay. I recently sold my copy for more money than it cost me when brand new. If that demand is enough to cover the costs of putting out a brand-new product though I can't say, and currently it doesn't look like Fujifilm thinks so.

Fujifilm X-E4 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Any more entry level cameras

It isn't just the X-E4 that might be the last in its line, from comments made by the same Fujifilm exec who spurned the X-E4, it looks like all entry-level Fujifilm models might be going the way of the dinosaurs.

This would include any successor to the long-discontinued Fujifilm X-T200, but might also include the Fujifilm X-T30 II which is getting harder to come by in stores and might also be on its way to being discontinued.

Fujifilm execs have commented that the market is moving to more high-end cameras and seems to be adjusting its portfolio for that now, with the $1000 (without a lens) Fujifilm X-S10 now being Fujifilm's best entry-level camera.

With the phones in our pockets providing computational photography that competes with some of the best entry-level cameras, it is unsurprising that Fujifilm might be planning to cut and run from this segment.

Fujifilm X-T30 II (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Likely lenses...

A new standard kit lens

Pictures of a Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens have already been leaked, so it appears to be a certainty that we will be seeing this lens released early next year.

I am hesitant to call the 16-50mm and upgrade to the current 18-55mm lens. Wider at one end, but shorter at the telephoto end of the lens, this won't please everyone. The lens also looks set to lose any optical image stabilization, although most Fujifilm cameras have sensor-based stabilization, the two combined are currently a winning combo.

Two big features this lens might see however is the ability to resolve all 40MP from the X-T5 or X-H2 sensor, which the current 18-55mm is unable to do. The lens is also apparently going to have an internal zoom, which would make it a great option for any videographers who use gimbals to stabilize footage as the center of gravity would not change when zooming.

Fujinon XF16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR ( via FujiRumors (Image credit: Fuji Rumours)

More professional telephoto lenses

The release of the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S heralded a more serious attempt at competing with the best wildlife and best sports cameras. However, Fujifilm's XF telephoto lens lineup still doesn't compete in the same league as that of Canon, Nikon, or Sony. If Fujifilm wants to be a serious option then might we see more premium telephoto glass to prove it?

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Video lenses

Video is the new frontier, with every company rushing to stake a claim to emerging markets of vlogging and content creation. The Fujifilm X-S20 is one of the best hybrid video cameras you can get right now, however, Fujifilm has relatively few video-oriented lenses.

Canon surprised everyone this year with the release of the RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z which combined its stills and cine lenses into one hybrid design. Are we going to see some of the same new thinking from Fujifilm's lens design teams?

Then Fujifilm XF 18-120mm PZ is one of a few lenses designed for video first and foremost. (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Round up complete, let's all check back in 2025 to see just how wrong I was on all of these predictions!

Whatever happens, I am sure Fujifilm will continue its fantastic run of cameras and innovation from 2023, and if it throws out some big surprises then all the better!

