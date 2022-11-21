Fujifilm warns it will stop orders of X100V due to exceptional demand

It’s been over two years since the Fujifilm X100V (opens in new tab) was released in February 2020 but the company is still struggling to keep up with demand. For such a small camera, it’s made a big impression and now there is such a backlog of orders the only way to cope is to stop accepting them entirely.

The recent love for Fujifilm cameras has been overwhelming, not only have the latest Fujifilm X-H (opens in new tab)2 and Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) been a massive success, but prices of the X100 series have also skyrocketed due to a TikTok trend (opens in new tab). The 4th generation 26.1MP camera is ideal for street photography but those in the market for one might have to settle for a used version as Adorama and B&H in the US and Uk retailers Wex Photo Video and Jessops are all showing 'coming soon' or 'awaiting stock'.

Reasons for the massive delays include the Covid pandemic, global supply chain disruption, a shortage of chips and increased demand for consumer cameras. While some people were lucky enough to get their orders in early, many have been waiting months for their cameras to arrive and people are starting to get frustrated.

However, Fujifilm isn’t alone in its struggle against the worldwide chip shortage; Canon, Nikon, Leica and Sony have also all experienced delays due to this ongoing problem. Already the Nikon Z8 could be delayed by missing parts until 2023 (opens in new tab) despite being production ready while Canon has warned the same for Canon EOS R6 II. (opens in new tab)

In a press release published by Fujifilm and translated by Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), the company said the following:

“Thank you for your continued patronage of Fujifilm products.

Regarding the high-end compact digital camera “FUJIFILM X100V”, we have received orders that have greatly exceeded our initial plan, and we are unable to keep up with the supply of products, so we will temporarily stop accepting orders from today. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

In addition, we will inform you again from our website about the resumption of orders.

We will do our best to deliver it as soon as possible, so we appreciate your understanding.”

If you are desperate to get your hands on a Fujifilm X100V, your best bet at the moment is to have a look on Amazon for used ones. A source at Fuji Rumors reported Adorama is expecting to receive a shipment on November 18 but neither the silver or black version is currently in stock.

We didn't expect to see any Black Friday discounts (opens in new tab) on them this year even before this announcement and now it's almost certainly out of the question; we can only hope the backlog will be sorted soon.

