I love the HoverAir X1 because it delivered on a promise that drones made for a while. It wasn't quite the first drone to do so – but the previous one cost closer to $3000 and was wholly impractical. The HoverAir is easy to use, safe for everyone, pops into the pocket, and has actually changed the way I think about drones. As a long-time drone expert, it's not often that happens, trust me.

Because there are now even higher-spec sibling with an 8K camera, this drone (HoverAir X1 Pro Max) we've occasionally seen a this brilliant sub-$300 deal.

This time, though, while the money off is just as good, Amazon have rather cheekily put a hidden extra step into the deal: To get the discount, you need to click the coupon code button. It looks like this...

Get $100 off the basic Combo kit, or $110 off the Combo Plus version using the sneaky Coupon button on the Amazon listing page (Image credit: Amazon)

Selfie Drone HoverAir X1: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots 📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone) ✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K My ★★★★½ HoverAir X1 review (with sample video)

Actually, it didn't just change the way I think about drones – it also seems to have made DJI change the way they think about drones – hence the copycat elements of the DJI Neo. In many regards, DJI is actually playing catch up to the HoverAir design, and that device still doesn't fold. (In others, to be fair, they have their own tech to bring to the table.)

What does help the HoverAir X1 is that it has original software designed for its purpose, HoverAir aren't re-purposing a remote-control tradition, but delivering the idea that perhaps the best action camera is actually one that can follow you along as you cycle/skateboard/run/just enjoy yourself, and grab some quick clips whcih make for great inclusions in TikTok/YouTube/Insta Shorts and the like.

In that sense, this is a 'drone for the rest of us' – things are recorded to the drone and transferred wirelessly. It charges from a USB-C socket (like, in all probability, your phone these days), and – most impressively of all it takes off from and lands from your hand – successfully – without posing any risk because the propellors are neatly hidden in cages.

All that and it doesn't push at the edge of any weight limits – it weighs less than a GoPro Hero 13 Black. All adding up to reasons that my family like this a lot more than most of the drones I test!

