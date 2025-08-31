The awesome HoverAir X1 pocket drone gets a $100 Labor Day discount
Save 25% and grab the HoverAir X1 for just $298
If you’ve ever dreamed of having a flying camera follow you around without the fuss of piloting a drone, the HoverAir X1 might be just what you’re after - and right now, it’s down to just $269, down from $399.
That’s an excellent price for a fully autonomous, pocket-sized drone that’s as easy to use as it is fun.
Save at $100 Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots. Available in white or black at the same price.
The HoverAir X1 takes off from your palm and flies itself, no controller is needed. It’s built for effortless capture, with pre-programmed flight paths like follow-me, orbit, and bird’s-eye, making it perfect for solo adventurers, content creators, or families wanting smooth aerial footage without the learning curve. It’s also incredibly compact, folding down to fit in a small bag or even a jacket pocket.
It shoots crisp 2.7K video and 12MP stills, with built-in electronic stabilization that smooths out footage nicely. Whether you're hiking a trail, skateboarding down the street, or just filming a day at the beach, the X1 quietly does its thing with minimal fuss. It avoids obstacles, returns to you automatically, and requires no drone license or registration - making it especially attractive for beginners.
At just under $300, this deal is one of the best we’ve seen for a self-flying camera that delivers creative freedom and ease of use in such a tiny footprint. Whether you're filming content for socials or just want a hands-free way to document your adventures, the HoverAir X1 is a smart buy at this price.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
