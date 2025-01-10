DJI Neo 2 rumors ALREADY even as Flip drone is teased – what is this madness?

DJI has already teased what I think the entire drone world is expecting to be the launch of the DJI Flip drone with a tweet saying "Open New Possibilities" and the date: 14 January 2025. The accompanying graphic depicts four animated discs folding away and opening up.

That, though, isn't the most interesting thing this week because, while DJI's animated teaser graphic definitely shows some folding rings that align with Flip rumors and leaks, there was an extra surprise from a very reliable source – that DJI also has a Neo 2 up its sleeve. Can it be true and what does it mean?

DJI's official teaser (Image credit: DJI)

What is the source of the DJI Neo 2 story? None other than Jasper Ellens | X27. His is reliable, having already provided very accurate future information on products including the recent DJI Air 3S, DJI Neo, and Goggles N3 launches (and plenty more before that).

He has a more chatty style than some leakers, and in a post yesterday showing what are, presumably, images of the hotly anticipated Flip he also added the line "And I'll share a personal secret: #Neo2 is coming late 2025."

The #DJIFLIP will be set as the perfect travel companion. It's basically an upgrade to Neo with the similar functions but better camera. #Onebuttonlaunch and #flybyphone. DJI craves monopoly in the drone market. And I'll share a personal secret: #Neo2 is coming late 2025. Cheers pic.twitter.com/KYXcjsgDhyJanuary 8, 2025

Should I wait for the DJI Neo 2?

No. Although the rumor is certainly credible given the source, there is little reason to wait until the end of the year. The Neo is a new drone and represents a significant leap forward in terms of value and tech.

It would be a long time to wait for what might be a more incremental update. Waiting until the next launch makes more sense when the product seems to lack key features, or is a high-end device, but the Neo is actually surprisingly well-equipped, launched only a few months ago, and (relatively speaking) isn't a premium product – it's more about the immediacy.

By all means wait a few days and compare with the Flip – but they look to be distinctly different devices with different purposes, so perhaps not even that!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps, though, we are learning that it'll have an anual product cycle like phones – and, while the best iPhones for photographers are usually the newest, it's even better to have one with you!

Here, by the way, is DJI's official teaser tweet, with the option to be notified of the official launch event.

Open New PossibilitiesJanuary 14, 2025 | 8 AM (EST)Get notified 👉 https://t.co/3bThk0V8R2 pic.twitter.com/NImR0gkoHJJanuary 9, 2025

So, there you go, a likely date for a new drone with a new shape, and already alternatives are being touted. Things are moving very fast in the world of drones at the moment!

You might also want to read...

If you're wondering what makes a good drone check my best beginner drone guide and our best camera drone guide. Oh, and it's not even the only DJI launch this week: The O4 Air Unit makes the world's smallest 4K camera drone possible!