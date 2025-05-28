I was a big fan of the unconventional DJI Action 2 action camera, which took on the then-dominant GoPro and said: "If you need me small, I can be small – if you need my screen facing you, I can do that – I am flexible." According to recent FCC listings, it seems this design might be about to make a comeback as the 'Osmo Nano'!

In other words, the design of the DJI Action 2 is modular, and years later it still has its charms (so much so that DJI has already refreshed the internal memory and kept it on sale it longer than some other products).

Osmo Action 2 screen and camera elements can be used apart. (Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

It works using a magnetically guided and clip-held connection system that is now found on the base of DJI's action cameras, and the main camera unit can be added to with either a screen unit (that has a bit of battery in it) which can be mounted facing either way, or an extended battery. Better still, the camera can be used alone and the monitor can be used a little remotely so you don't need to log in with an app for remote control.

This is all very clever, but for the Action 3 and onward DJI reverted to a more 'traditional' action camera design, suggesting that the relatively simple 'GoPro' shape had advantages when it came to waterproofing and, indeed, fitting a larger image sensor in.

The Osmo Action 2 components (Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

DJI are still selling the Osmo Action 2, but in some respects it is showing its age, while GoPro has released a newer small camera, the GoPro Hero 2024. That device has its limitations, but, when I tried it, I found the size & weight appealed to me when mounting on my cycling helmet.

Serial DJI leaker Jasper Ellens has shared information of the FFC filing number 2ANDR-OD00125, and looking at the filing images and PDFs online the screen captures of the e-label for on-screen FCC complaince make it look a lot like the device will have a lot in common with the original Action 2.

The screen grabs of the digital label design seen in the rumor (at commercial site FCCID.io) are te same shape and style as the Action 2 menus (Image credit: Future)

The question of whether DJI would consider the compact GoPro or the Insta360 Go 3S the leading competition is also of real interest here. The small GoPro has its charms, but Insta360's 'Go' series have a lot more in common with this concept – a small camera that can be magnetically worn and magnetically attached to a housing with a touchscreen. They're very different design (I have characterised the Go camera as more like AirPods, perhaps because of the rounded design), but the wireless cleverness seems like a natural competitor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Certainly, leakers seem to suggest communicating modules – all the more evidence that the Action 2 could re-emerge, fully up to date, as the Osmo Nano.

Other devices in the rumor mill for DJI include a 360-degree camera and, of course, more drone updates now the Mavic 4 Pro is finally out. I'll keep you posted.

You might also like

Check my guide to the best action cameras, and the best budget action camera. Is GoPro still even in the running? My colleague Seb can see the advantages, and the new GoPro Hero 13 Black is of interest too, as is (from a certain perspective) the best body camera.