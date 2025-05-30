DJI Avata 2 significantly discounted – what could this mean?
DJI's flagship FPV drone, the Avata 2, is currently being sold in the UK for over £100 off in a bundle with goggles, controller & batteries!
There are a lot of rumors of new DJI products swirling at the moment, and, historically, one way we can look to see if there is any truth to them is to spot discounts on existing products. So, for example, the still fairly young new Avata 2 FPV drone – which impressed me a great deal in my review last year – is being offered for £110 off in the UK.
Looking for discounts in countries like UK right now is a hot tip for this kind of thing, by the way, because in the USA the government's tariff changes have made companies cautious about adjusting their prices, whatever their plans. So a discount in the UK might herald an Avata 3 in all the territories.
The Avata 2 Exploter Combo – including the One-Push acrobatics controller, 4K camera, 3 batteries, and Goggles Integra – is all you need to get started in FPV and keep going for some time.
As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone, and might well be as much as you need, Avata 3 rumors being true or not (and none seem to have a date – they're mostly based on the fact that people can add one to two!
It is a brilliant refiniement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust (I can assure you of that because I deliberately crash-tesed it!). DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural any beginner can pick it up.
Personally I have never sepecially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!
So yes, there are rumors of a new Avata 3 – as there are of a DJI Mini 5 Pro – but they don't come with a date, and, to be honest, there are also not just rumors but actual leaked photos of what people think is a DJI robot vacuum.
Finally, the #DJIMini5Pro FCC made the 'LiDAR mini' official! But wait... is that the #DJINeo2 I see next to the #Avata3? Let's have a better look on that leaked video ⬇️ (oh and let's talk about that #Action2 successor: the #OsmoNano) Cheers, Jasperhttps://t.co/RbDxZIMwHvMay 25, 2025
The Avata 2, on the other hand, is a spectacular drone you can buy now, and if rumors have affect the price, so much the better!
