The awesome HoverAir X1 pocket drone gets a $130 Amazon Prime discount

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a flying camera follow you around without the fuss of piloting a drone, the HoverAir X1 might be just what you’re after - and right now, it’s down to just $269, down from $399, saving you a promising $120 for Prime customers.

That’s an excellent price for a fully autonomous, pocket-sized drone that’s as easy to use as it is fun.

HoverAir X1: was $399 now $269 at Amazon Save at $130 Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots. The white version is $269 - if you prefer black that is reduced to $279

The HoverAir X1 takes off from your palm and flies itself, no controller is needed. It’s built for effortless capture, with pre-programmed flight paths like follow-me, orbit, and bird’s-eye, making it perfect for solo adventurers, content creators, or families wanting smooth aerial footage without the learning curve. It’s also incredibly compact, folding down to fit in a small bag or even a jacket pocket.

It shoots crisp 2.7K video and 12MP stills, with built-in electronic stabilization that smooths out footage nicely. Whether you're hiking a trail, skateboarding down the street, or just filming a day at the beach, the X1 quietly does its thing with minimal fuss. It avoids obstacles, returns to you automatically, and requires no drone license or registration - making it especially attractive for beginners.

At just under $300, this deal is one of the best we’ve seen for a self-flying camera that delivers creative freedom and ease of use in such a tiny footprint. Whether you're filming content for socials or just want a hands-free way to document your adventures, the HoverAir X1 is a smart buy at this price.