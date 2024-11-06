DJI's new Goggles N3 makes FPV drone flying affordable – flip, roll, and drift!

By
published

New cheaper FPV goggles from DJI – the N3 – bring the prices down for FPV and lift the Neo drone's potential as a gift

Person wearing DJI Goggles N3 seen from the side with a lake to the background
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has just announced the new Goggles N3, cheaper FPV goggles which can be used to pilot the DJI Neo and DJI Avata 2 inside a 'virtual cockpit' – and the key loss in these 'cut down' goggles is a feature not used by many; pass-through mode.

This comes hot on the heels of the new lighter, safer, more giftable DJI Neo drone which – can be used as a selfie drone with no remote at all but can also be switched to FPV mode with the addition of goggles. I've already reviewed the Neo, and I've explained why the Neo is great gift (and self-gift) choice, but, until now, adding FPV was quite a pricey additional step. Now that's very different.

TOPICS
Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

