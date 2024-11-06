DJI has just announced the new Goggles N3, cheaper FPV goggles which can be used to pilot the DJI Neo and DJI Avata 2 inside a 'virtual cockpit' – and the key loss in these 'cut down' goggles is a feature not used by many; pass-through mode.

This comes hot on the heels of the new lighter, safer, more giftable DJI Neo drone which – can be used as a selfie drone with no remote at all but can also be switched to FPV mode with the addition of goggles. I've already reviewed the Neo, and I've explained why the Neo is great gift (and self-gift) choice, but, until now, adding FPV was quite a pricey additional step. Now that's very different.

"DJI Goggles N3 offers everyone the chance to sit in the cockpit and experience aerial tricks like flips and drifts from the comfort of their living room. Never before have people been able to explore the sky in this way." said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

Despite the lower price, the new goggles manage video with 1080p/60fps live feeds, and an average latency of 31/ms according to DJI, which is fast enough (especially with the DJI Neo) that pilots should barely notice it. The goggles band-switch between 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz frequencies automatically, with a maximum range of 8 miles / 13km. (In practice you'll be flying at lower range, but with more obstructions, which is why a high 'range' is desirable.)

(Image credit: DJI)

The goggles also include features like augmented reality cursor control (when connected to the RC Motion 3) and the ability to link to a phone to show a secondary display so friends and family can enjoy the live video too. Battery life is claimed at 2.7-hours (so it should comfortably outlast the drone batteries, even in the bundle).

The new goggles also feature motion sensors so pilots can trigger acrobatics like rolls and drifts with had movement. Other systems include a one-tap defogging fan (as seen on the higher-end Goggles 3) to prevent fogging up, as well as the ability to record to a MicroSD card.

DJI Goggles N3 will be available for purchase for $229/£229/AU$359 estimated in late November from store.dji.com and selected authorized retail partners. This is significantly cheaper than the DJI Goggles 3 which come in at $499/£579, though those boast mini-OLED panels and a pass-through mode that uses cameras to let you 'see through' the goggles without taking them off (DJI call it 'Real View PiP – it is similar to the effect of Apple's Vision Pro or other goggles with pass-through).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Goggles 3 (which I have tried) do, interestingly, also list an even faster latency of 24 ms, but this is only really likely to be of interest at Avata 2 speeds, not so much on the Neo, making these glasses excellent value. Notably cheaper, too, than every previous entry in this space from DJI.

DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo could be a popular gift request (Image credit: DJI)

The Goggles N3 will also be sold in a bundle with the DJI Neo, three batteries, a charging hub, and DJI's RC Motion 3 FPV control wand. It's called the "DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo" and sounds like the ultimate gift. Prices for the bundle $449/£449/AU$839 (so not too bad given the goggles alone are $229/£229/AU$359).

DJI is the world's biggest drone company, but if you're struggling to get hold of them for any reason, we have a guide to the best non-DJI drones.