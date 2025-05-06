DJI's latest teaser for a product event on May 13 looks to be the long awaited Mavic 4 drone. We're seeing a picture of the drone which has been leaked by a number of the most reliable DJI followers and a rolling video effect, which would represent an exciting new feature for the flagship drone.

Spin Your World13 May 2025 | 12 PM (GMT)Notify Me 👉 https://t.co/ko4z8BMVax pic.twitter.com/yuz5JrRDJnMay 6, 2025

We can't say for sure this is the Mavic 4, but the first comment I saw on the video was 'Mavic 4' and no one had done anything to correct or delete it!

In both the YouTube and X (née: Twitter) accounts, the same date and time: May 13 at 1:00PM GMT / 8:00 EDT.

Spin Your World | 13 May 2025 | 12 PM (GMT) - YouTube Watch On

What else can you see in the clip? A three-camera front, sporting the Hasselblad logo, almost identical to the one seen in the leaked images, and with a close-up on what is either a mechanical, or - at the very least - a five-leaf aperture adjustment.

Only the main camera is next to the Hasselblad logo – the two smaller cameras (presumably equivalent to the Mavic 3 Pro's 3x and 7x cameras) might, again, not be 'Hasselblad' quality.

The 'tennis ball'-like design that leads to the ability to rotate, which has been well-trailed by leakers, including the usually-reliable Jasper Ellens.

Quick question: who actually asked for a DJI remote that could do #portraitmode (vertical screen)? Or is this something @DJIGlobal thinks we want to have, just like the 360 degrees turning gimbal? Cheershttps://t.co/0M3wA2eKv8 pic.twitter.com/aYxw5lVrKFApril 27, 2025

Another expected spec is a significant amount of internal memory – leading some to suggest that drones might not need memory cards any more.

We should know more, including the price and final specs, by lunchtime on May 13.

In the news this week, the rumors are also pointing to a DJI 360-degree camera challenging for the best 360-degree camera.