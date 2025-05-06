DJI finally officially tease their new flagship drone?
"Spin your world" says DJI – and it looks like it means the Mavic 4 is coming with a truly revolutionary camera system
DJI's latest teaser for a product event on May 13 looks to be the long awaited Mavic 4 drone. We're seeing a picture of the drone which has been leaked by a number of the most reliable DJI followers and a rolling video effect, which would represent an exciting new feature for the flagship drone.
Spin Your World13 May 2025 | 12 PM (GMT)Notify Me 👉 https://t.co/ko4z8BMVax pic.twitter.com/yuz5JrRDJnMay 6, 2025
We can't say for sure this is the Mavic 4, but the first comment I saw on the video was 'Mavic 4' and no one had done anything to correct or delete it!
In both the YouTube and X (née: Twitter) accounts, the same date and time: May 13 at 1:00PM GMT / 8:00 EDT.
What else can you see in the clip? A three-camera front, sporting the Hasselblad logo, almost identical to the one seen in the leaked images, and with a close-up on what is either a mechanical, or - at the very least - a five-leaf aperture adjustment.
Only the main camera is next to the Hasselblad logo – the two smaller cameras (presumably equivalent to the Mavic 3 Pro's 3x and 7x cameras) might, again, not be 'Hasselblad' quality.
The 'tennis ball'-like design that leads to the ability to rotate, which has been well-trailed by leakers, including the usually-reliable Jasper Ellens.
Quick question: who actually asked for a DJI remote that could do #portraitmode (vertical screen)? Or is this something @DJIGlobal thinks we want to have, just like the 360 degrees turning gimbal? Cheershttps://t.co/0M3wA2eKv8 pic.twitter.com/aYxw5lVrKFApril 27, 2025
Another expected spec is a significant amount of internal memory – leading some to suggest that drones might not need memory cards any more.
We should know more, including the price and final specs, by lunchtime on May 13.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
