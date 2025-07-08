These are the best Prime Day drone deals - get them before they fly off the shelves!
These are the best drone deals across Prime Day - grab them before they fly off the shelves!
Prime Day this year will last a huge a four days, from July 8 through to July 11, and so far we're seeing the likes of DJI drop prices like never before, while rivals such as HoverAir are making sure there price aren't sky high.
Below are the best drone deals we've seen so far, and we will be updating this page regularly giving you the best prices so you can take your photography or videography airborne!
🇺🇸 Best drone deals in US
🇺🇸 Save $130 at Amazon: The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone can manage. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots. Choose the white version to get the $269 price (the black option is $279).
🇺🇸 SAVE $60 at Amazon. The DJI Mini 4K is an ultra-light, foldable drone under 249 g that captures crisp 4K footage with a 3-axis gimbal, up to 31 min flight time, and 10 km video transmission
🇺🇸 SAVE $165 at Amazon. Pro-grade camera drone with both wide-angle and telephoto lenses built-in. As well as shooting 4K at 60p, it can capture 48-megapixel stills.
🇬🇧 Best Drone deals in UK
🇬🇧 SAVE £44 at Amazon. The DJI Mini 4K is an ultra-light, foldable drone under 249 g that captures crisp 4K footage with a 3-axis gimbal, up to 31 min flight time, and 10 km video transmission
🇬🇧 SAVE £220 at Amazon. The DJI Mini 4 Pro with RC-N2 controller is a lightweight, folding drone that delivers stunning 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and up to 34 minutes of flight time—now available with two batteries and pro features packed into a compact, sub-249g design.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
