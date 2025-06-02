Leaked photos of DJI's "new baby" – can it dethrone the Insta360 X5, or is it more of the same?
Photos and specs purporting to be the DJI 360 are circulating from trusted leakers – but will the device be able to offer anything over the current market leader?
A leaker has shared some images of the rumored DJI Osmo 360 camera, giving us some very interesting talking points.
Firstly, they give the impression that the device itself might be very small. And another very interesting comment – which appears to have been deleted – adds that "the technical specifications are almost the same as the X5."
The original poster's X (Twitter) account, @Quadro_News, has a good reputation when it comes to advanced information about DJI products – and, unlike my other most frequented source of DJI leaks in recent years, this poster doesn't laugh about non-drone products.
It seems plausible that the image, at least, is accurate. And, given that I've seen design sketches on an FCC submission for an "Osmo 360" as far back as October, this would seem to confirm it.
👉The birth of a small legend?🤭#djiosmo360 pic.twitter.com/W6UTokGlgNMay 30, 2025
That said, in the era of AI image creation, it is impossible to be certain of anything. But these are all promising signs for those looking for more competitors in the 360 camera space.
However, the reliability of Güçlü Atamer – the source of the comment suggesting that the DJI's specs are the same as the best 360 camera currently on the market, the Insta360 X5 – is much less certain. Especially in an era where anyone can buy a blue tick.
Supposing it is genuine, it again seems plausible. The image in the leaked devices looks to be a little smaller, yet if it were also capable of 360-degree video at what the industry calls 8K then it is likely to have the same processing and power requirements.
(There is a bit of a debate as to whether 8K's worth of pixels are actually seeing data, because of the shape of the sensors and the lenses, but that's a discussion for another day – it is an acknowledged standard for comparison.)
The design in the images seems to feature similar back-to-back lenses, of a broadly similar physical size to the one on the X5, which lends credence to the idea. Though some commentators (with no obvious source) seem to be hoping for a 96MP image size.
We may find out soon, though there is also no date…
