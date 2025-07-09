DJI Neo drone flies in at LOWEST-EVER price – just $159!

The DJI Neo is now at its lowest-ever price, dropping to just $159 from its regular $199 (which was already something of a bargain). This ultra-compact drone is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it an excellent choice for those looking to capture smooth, cinematic footage without the bulk of a larger drone.

Weighing just 4.7oz (135 grams), it’s incredibly portable and easy to carry anywhere, ensuring you never miss a shot.

Save $40 DJI Neo: was $199 now $159 at Amazon Save $40 at Amazon. This drone might be small, but it packs a punch of 4K video, weighs just 135g and has a flight time of 18 minutes – now at an even lower price!

Despite its small size, the DJI Neo delivers impressive performance. It shoots stabilized 4K video and boasts level-4 wind resistance, allowing for steady footage even in challenging conditions. With DJI’s advanced stabilization technology, users can expect professional-looking results straight out of the box. The drone also features QuickShots and AI tracking, making it perfect for automated, dynamic shots without needing extensive piloting experience.

One of its standout features is the intuitive control system. The DJI Neo can take off and land directly from your palm, offering a seamless flying experience. It supports multiple control methods, including smartphone operation, dedicated controllers, and even controller-free AI tracking flight modes, ensuring flexibility for all users. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced pilot, the Neo makes aerial photography accessible and fun.

At just $159, the DJI Neo is an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to step into the world of aerial videography. Its compact design, intelligent features, and impressive video quality make it a fantastic option for content creators, hobbyists, and travelers alike.

With this limited-time discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale, now is the perfect time to grab one before the price goes back up.

