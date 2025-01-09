DJI launches new O4 Air Unit Pro making the world's smallest 4K camera drone possible!

DJI has just released the new O4 Air Unit and O4 Air Unit Pro – a low-weight device (just 8.2g) which includes camera and transmission system for digital video designed for FPV video from drones.

Since a lot of FPV drones are not made by DJI, but are self-built and carefully-crafted and tweaked devices, DJI is effectively allowing access to its digital video transmission tech to the hobbyist and pro creator communities. This isn't without precedent – the device is effectively a replacement for the O3 Air Unit, based on newer tech.

(Image credit: DJI)

It means, of course, pilots can use DJI's range of quality goggles and remote controllers, many of which I've reviewed with other drones. Specifically, these are DJI Goggles 2, DJI Goggles Integra, DJI Goggles 3, and DJI Goggles N3. Controllers include FPV Remote Controllers 2 and 3.

“The O4 Air Unit Pro delivers a robust, high-performance FPV experience, no matter how fast you fly, while the O4 Air Unit offers flexibility in a lightweight, adaptable form, compatible with various DJI Goggles and FPV Remote Controllers.” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

In terms of specifications, the new O4 Air Unit Pro's 1/1.3-inch sensor camera has a 155-degree field of view, 10-bit D-Log M color mode, 4K/120fps video, and the option of using the ND filters from DJI's all-in-one Avata 2 FPV drone. Users can record video to a MicroSD card, so you're not dependent on the video relay signal. The video is H.265.

The live feed to the goggles is 1080p at 100fps (again a familiar stat from the Avata 2) and both models support canvas Mode and Betaflight OSD, which can be used to customize the real-time data and layout on the goggles screen to enhance flight control. DJI's RocksSeady electronic image stabilization tech is also on offer, as is compatibility with Gyroflow for post.

DJI suggests that builders attach it to a 1-inch drone because of its low weight, thus creating the world's smallest 4K FPV drone, potentially with a range of 10km (6.2 miles). The Pro dual antenna arrangement can reach up to 15km but might need a bigger airframe!

But what about the latency? DJI reckon their new racing mode allows for up to eight craft nearby with 20ms/15ms latency.

In terms of the wallet, expect to pay $109 / £99 / AU$189 for the O4 Air unit (including camera, transmitter, cable and antenna) and $229 / £209 / AU$349 for the O4 Air Unit Pro (which has two antennae). It is available immediately from the DJI Store.

