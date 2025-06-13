DJI leaks seem to be arriving thick and fast this year, not least from the two most trusted sources. And there are three devices that, according to Jasper Ellens, we can now expect as soon as next month – including the Osmo 360 (as it'll probably be called). The video was seen on Igor Bogdanov's X feed @Quadro_News, which is embedded below.

The arrival date is July 15, to be precise, as Ellens claims in his DroneXL article, in which he also continues to express his doubts about the product line.

That's fair enough. By taking on the best 360 cameras, DJI is entering a space in which GoPro has suffered a number of embarrassing public delays – and where there is an established competitor in the form of the Insta360 X5.

The next new device expected by Ellens is a replacement for the DJI Action 2, which he predicts will come the following week, July 23. Unlike the 360 camera this has not been the subject of a lot of online speculation (or at least, not when it comes to leaked images), but the name Ellens cites is 'Nano'.

Traditionally, small action cameras have faced the need to compromise on image quality because of the need to fit a relatively small sensor in the housing and because of the risk of overheating. GoPro plays in this area – and my first drones had GoPro cameras (DJI, of course, might well be making a nod to its own history by making a play to the self-build market).

Finally there is also the rumor that a DJI Mic 3 is on the way as soon as July 29. This does not feel long after the DJI Mic 2, let alone only 6 months after the DJI Mic Mini. Presumably, though, the desire to keep releasing in the American market while access to the FCC approvals process remains (six and a half months, unless the review takes place) is a driving factor.

No drones, you ask? Well, there are several months left in the year and I've already heard rumors of a DJI Mini 5 Pro, but there aren't any dates associated with that yet…

