Jasper Ellens’ Twitter feed (or X feed, if you must) is one of the most reliable sources – if not the most reliable source – of leaks about DJI products, especially drones. Yet when it comes to the possibility of a new action camera, likely the DJI Osmo Action 6, he seems to have missed something obvious.

He warns, in his recent tweet, that, "Every time we see DJI products like this getting 'leaked' in FCC files. It means @DJIGlobal made an error in their product line and it's heavily delayed and possibly canceled. Just like we have seen with the #RCTRACK and #OSMO360"

Every time we see DJI products like this getting 'leaked' in FCC files. It means @DJIGlobal made an error in their product line and it's heavily delayed and possibly cancelled. Just like we have seen with the #RCTRACK and #OSMO360 https://t.co/XiT9koGUDXJune 3, 2025

That seems a reasonable conclusion on the face of it. As a rule, companies like to keep control of their releases. I think, however, he seems to be missing a pretty obvious factor that everyone knows about when it comes to DJI’s schedule, which doesn’t have anything to do with technical failures.

Is Jasper Ellens not considering it, or is it a bit too complicated to discuss?

In any case, dear reader, I trust you to understand. You may already know that DJI’s future in the USA – where the FCC approval matters most – is under very serious threat.

It is no longer an “if the lobbyists get their way” problem; new DJI products will automatically be banned in just under 7 months, at the end of 2025, unless a US government organization signs off on the company. The mechanism for that ban will be no more FCC approvals for products with any kind of comms tech (from Bluetooth to radio control).

So understandably the company will want to get as many products signed off as possible before the clock runs out. I would want to if it was me! After all, any signed-off product is something you can sell, and something that can bring in income.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, for many companies the USA is becoming a less significant market because tariffs are making it less appealing, but the threat to DJI is absolute.

We also know that Ellens has not been entirely sympathetic to this situation before, telling the world he is laughing at some of the rumored alternatives that might make sense to a company looking to replace revenue from alternative sources.

As a journalist, it is not my job to side with the company or the source, but I think everyone can understand things better by looking at the whole picture – and my reading of the situation is that there might be less to worry about in terms of technical development than Ellens implies.

The other evidence there, of course, is that the DJI Action 5 Pro is, currently, my pick for best action camera already.

you might also like…

Read my full DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review to see where DJI could improve on its successor. And for more of the company's core products, check out the best DJI drones.