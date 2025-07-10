My most wanted photo printer is now just £90 – time to bring back the family album

My most-wanted compact printer, the Canon Selphy CP1500 has just dropped to £90.23 on Amazon, down from its usual price of £134.99 – saving you £44.76.

That’s one of the best prices I’ve seen on this compact wireless photo printer, and it’s been sitting at the top of my wish list for a while now.

Canon Selphy CP1500: was £134.99 now £90.23 at Amazon SAVE £44.76 at Amazon. The Canon Selphy CP1500 is a compact, wireless photo printer that produces vibrant, lab-quality 6x4 prints in seconds - perfect for bringing your digital memories to life at home.

I’ve been meaning to start printing my photos again – not just the ones from work, but family shots, weekends away, and everyday moments that deserve more than a swipe on a screen. There’s something incredibly satisfying about putting together your own photo albums like we used to, and the Selphy CP1500 feels like the perfect tool to bring that back.

It’s small, stylish, and easy to use. You can print straight from your phone, camera or memory card, and the dye-sub printing delivers rich, lab-quality 6x4 prints that dry instantly and are designed to last for up to 100 years. It’s a proper little workhorse, but one that fits neatly on a desk or shelf.

You can also customise your prints with filters, borders, and layouts via the companion app, which makes it great for crafting, journaling, or just getting a bit more creative with your memories. Whether you want to make albums, postcards, or gifts, this thing makes the process easy and enjoyable.

If, like me, you’ve been thinking about getting back into printing – turning digital memories into something more tangible – this is a brilliant excuse to start. The price is right, the quality is excellent, and the nostalgia is real.