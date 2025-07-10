My most wanted photo printer is now just £90 – time to bring back the family album
Save £44 on the Canon Selphy CP1500 – The compact printer that’ll bring your favourite moments to life
My most-wanted compact printer, the Canon Selphy CP1500 has just dropped to £90.23 on Amazon, down from its usual price of £134.99 – saving you £44.76.
That’s one of the best prices I’ve seen on this compact wireless photo printer, and it’s been sitting at the top of my wish list for a while now.
SAVE £44.76 at Amazon. The Canon Selphy CP1500 is a compact, wireless photo printer that produces vibrant, lab-quality 6x4 prints in seconds - perfect for bringing your digital memories to life at home.
I’ve been meaning to start printing my photos again – not just the ones from work, but family shots, weekends away, and everyday moments that deserve more than a swipe on a screen. There’s something incredibly satisfying about putting together your own photo albums like we used to, and the Selphy CP1500 feels like the perfect tool to bring that back.
It’s small, stylish, and easy to use. You can print straight from your phone, camera or memory card, and the dye-sub printing delivers rich, lab-quality 6x4 prints that dry instantly and are designed to last for up to 100 years. It’s a proper little workhorse, but one that fits neatly on a desk or shelf.
You can also customise your prints with filters, borders, and layouts via the companion app, which makes it great for crafting, journaling, or just getting a bit more creative with your memories. Whether you want to make albums, postcards, or gifts, this thing makes the process easy and enjoyable.
If, like me, you’ve been thinking about getting back into printing – turning digital memories into something more tangible – this is a brilliant excuse to start. The price is right, the quality is excellent, and the nostalgia is real.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
