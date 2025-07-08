I test drones for a living – if you don't own a drone already, this door-busting deal is the one I'd rush to get before it sells out!

The price of a DJI Mini 4K is so low this Prime Day that I genuinely can't understand why any photographer still without a drone wouldn't just pick one up to see what all the fuss was about. This drone is such a perfect balance of quality, features, and price – even before the discount – that it's ideal, as I'll explain below.

The DJI Mini 4K is a great first drone, but it also has sufficient quality that, for many photographers and video makers, the quality is enough that it is the only drone they ever need. It is, nevertheless, not much more expensive than a large memory card at the current Prime Day offer.

It can be comfortably be bought with one battery, and any phone (iPhone or Android) can be used as a remote monitor and touchscreen controller attached to the remote control. The battery is sufficent for an impressive 20 minutes of actual use in my experience, and 31 theoretical (you tend to need to allow some time to return to the take-off point, and for safety, so the theory is never actually all available). If you feel you need longer, there is also a 'Fly More Combo' on offer with three batteries and a handy bag – this is what I'd recommend, but then I love flying!

Anyway, back to my point – I don't understand why anyone into photography or video creation wouldn't snap up a drone like this if they don't already have one during Prime.

DJI is the market leader, with the best drones and the best cameras, as evidenced by my best camera drones and best cheap drones guides, and none of the existing models are under threat (there is some concern that, in future, drones from China, especially DJI, might face tarriffs and bans on new products at the end of 2025, which partly explains why the deals are so good now).

Personally, I'd take advantage of this while I could, knowing that the American companies are utterly failing to produce drones even half way as good, and won't magically solve their technical lag in six months. There is a brief chance, open now, to get a discount on a better tech, and to offer better images (aerial photos). If you buy one now, you'll still have a working drone in 2026, but other people won't be able to buy them. Now that's a competitive advantage if you're a pro (or headed that way).

You might also like

If the logic here works for you, but you want to snap up some better tech, check out the Amazon.com deal on the DJI Air 3.