"I promise the cheapest drone is 100x the value of that prime lens you're looking at – and don't let anyone tell you different" says... guess who!

Photographers pull quite the trick on newbies, and before the wool falls over your eyes, I urge you to think about whether that prime lens they're all telling you to buy really represents the best use of your hard-earned money.

Hey, if it wasn't that hard earned, don't worry – splash out, you've probably got some spare. But for many of us, decisions aren't all that easy these days. So my advice to you is to look at the ways that technology can extend your creative repertoire, and you know what – a drone is going to do that in a lot more ways (and possibly for a good bit less investment) than a really good lens, especially a prime lens (which means a lens you cannot zoom).

You know the thing photographers always say about the best prime lenses – that the zoom is your feet (because you're going to have to walk nearer and further)? You know something about drones? They'll fly from place to place for you. If you don't want to keep walking all over the place, they can cover a lot of ground for you. That feels a bit more high-tech.

Feel that taking a photo from about the height of a human is a bit limiting, and sometimes it'd be nice to get above that. A drone will let you turn that into over 100m (300ft) and that, in turn, gives you perspectives. You can tilt the camera and go for a plan view.

You've seen those scene-setting opening shots to films and TV. They're almost compulsory these days to establish an environment. No drone, and you can't join the club. What will a prime lens get you? A lovely soft background? Sure, but will you put the camera on a timer and physically throw it 100m into the sky? Good luck with that!

(Image credit: Future)

Drones aren't just for movies – they shoot stills

All of the best camera drones not only shoot video but stills, and most will also capture Raw files which gives you the opportunity to explore the output creatively. The leading manufacturer, DJI, set a high standard which many strive to follow in terms of panoramic image capture too, so stills can record a high level of environmental detail.

Moreover, from a photographer's point of view (especially a true traditionalist) you can think of a drone as providing you at the very least more than one perspective (a bit like more than one lens) or – if you remember those dedicated panoramic cameras – think of it as like having one of those into the bargain. Oh, and, just as before, you can send it where you like before you start and actual panorama capturing!

You can use drones indoors too now!

In the past it was reasonable to argue that drones were a distinctly outdoor device, but these days photographers who work in anything bigger than a small apartment will find drones capable of hovering reliably and still offering alternative perspectives – these might in fact earn you a lot more work in real estate!

(Image credit: Future)

Information gathering tool

A drone can even be your friend as a photographer if you're trying to get a special shot of something like a passing steam train. If you've got to go to a particular location and you don't have a very good view down the track, a drone can do two jobs for you at once; it can be your reassuring intelligence gathering tool, and your second camera operator!

How? Hover 50m (150ft) above your shooting location and point the drone where you're expecting the train (or whatever it is) to come from – you'll get a clear view over the trees and with a modern drone a hover time of 20-30 minutes before you need to land (assuming 30-40 minutes claimed battery and some safety time). You can leave the drone recording because the camera will be held steady by the drone's gimbal and the GPS hover with no interference from you – your only responsibility will be to keep an eye on the drone in case of a problem.

Using the drone's monitor, you'll also get a great bit of advance warning about the crucial moment you're camping out for with your traditional camera!