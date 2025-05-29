DJI Mini 5 Pro leaks – how can this drone be under 249g?

The net is awash with rumors of new DJI drones, including – especially – the long-awaited DJI Mini 5 Pro. This isn't just speculation based on sequential numbering… Leaked photos have been posted by consistently reliable leakers. An FCC filing has appeared showing the sticker design. And blurry photos and specs are doing the rounds.

The thing is, the full list of those specifications – not to mention the pictures showing vented motors and and a larger camera – all hint at a drone which feels like it ought to be heavier, yet keeping under 250g so that the drone without registration in the USA. The sub-250g weight also helps out a lot in other countries too, including the UK & EU. Would DJI jeopardize such an important specification for sake of a bigger camera – or can they pull off the seemingly impossible?

I have been extremely skeptical towards the release of a #DJIMINI5. I couldn't find any reason why they should update the Mini 4 without exceeding the 249 gram mark. But today I stand corrected. This summer we will see a new Mini with LiDAR and stronger (vented) motors. Cheers pic.twitter.com/v3kcSasJfODecember 10, 2024

We know from the FCC filing that the Mini 5 Pro's battery is 4680mAh 33.5Wh – up a lot from the 2690 mAh 18.9Wh of the Mini 4 Pro (which is exactly 249g with battery and memory card). A 30% bigger battery will need more weight.

Rumors are also talking about a 1-inch camera sensor – certainly the gimbal looks bigger in the photo (which, to be fair, was first leaked back in December), and reportedly (according to Ellens and a poster on the Chinese micro-blogging network Weibo – LiDaR too.

The leaked label sample from the FCC registration database (Image credit: FCC)

Of course, it might be possible. Cutting vents into motors reduces weight, arguably, and DJI has even managed to fit propeller guards on a sub-249g drone (the DJI Flip) in recent months, so scepticism may be unfounded. The difference is that this time Ellens seems to share it, and perhaps he knows something the wider community doesn't.

When will we know? Some had initially thought in the fall, but now with FCC filing made, it seems that a summer release date is more likely, so we may know the answer very soon. "...the latest news may be brought forward to July or August." says the post by the Federation of Independent Photographers on Weibo.

