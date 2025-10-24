Leakers make some big promises for a DJI Neo 2 drone – coming soon?

Igor Bogdanov, a regular DJI Leaker with a good record at predicting product launches, has posted an image of what he says is a DJI Neo 2 drone and told his followers that "You'll love the specs". So what, exactly, is he suggesting is coming...

👉You'll love the specs.) For now, here's just a little bit of info for you:👋 Gesture and voice control🌐 New omnidirectional sensors📸 2-axis gimbal🔋 19 minutes in the air🏠 Auto return home⚡️ Direct chargingand...We have to leave something for them.😉#djineo2 pic.twitter.com/d8cSP8lcp3October 24, 2025

The existing DJI Neo is the cheapest drone from DJI, partly because it is sold without the controller as standard – instead it has AI to track a subject using gesture control, and can be controlled using wi-fi in a phone.

Customers can opt for a radio-based remote control, which increases the range, but also the price.

The drone is also lighter, and safer, with cages around the propellors, making for a popular choice as a beginner drone or a present for children, or as a device for people who want action images/video but don't want to get too involved in learning to fly.

According to leaker Igor Bogdanov's posting (on his channel @Quadro_News) the Neo 2 seems likely to retain and build the AI controls with gesture control and voice control, add new omnidirectional and a battery life of 19 minutes (up one minute from the previous edition, though in practice getting 18 minutes was unlikely).

It will of course retain features like auto return to home (the launch point) and direct charging.

Interestingly, the leaker also adds "We have to leave something for [DJI]" so perhaps there is something else. Certainly, the picture shows some interesting design changes, not least external antenna.

Interestingly in my social media, as yet anyway, there is no teaser for the rumoured announcement on October 30, whereas Jasper Ellens | X27 – the other most reliable source of DJI leaks – has been sharing this post featuring what looks like a DJI teaser for an announcement with a Neo-like propeller in it:

In a stunning turn of events @DJIGlobal managed to keep the #djineo2 a secret. One day ago they released this official 'Stay in control' teaser on their socials announcing a new drone on October 30th! Time to share you some secrets about the Neo 2 in a few hours. Cheers, Jasper pic.twitter.com/7ERBe6p9ZmOctober 24, 2025

The only problem? Well I can't actually see this clip on DJI's own social media account.

