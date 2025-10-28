Thinkware launches its most advanced dash cam ever

Thinkware has announced what could possibly be the world's smartest dash cam, the U3000 PRO. This dual (front+rear) dash cam features Sony's latest STARVIS 2 image sensors in both cameras: the front cam uses a 4K STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, and the rear a 2K QHD (1440p) IMX675. STARVIS 2 sensors are designed specifically for surveillance applications like dash cams and are claimed to deliver superior dynamic range and low light image clarity. The wide 152-degree front cam field of vision and 128-degree rear camera viewing angle also help to minimise blind spots.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

But arguably the most impressive thing about the U3000 PRO is its RADAR Parking Protection with pre- and post-event recording. This uses both cameras to scan for movement up to 5 meters away from the front and rear of your vehicle. Should a person or another vehicle be detected in this pre-set range, the cameras will immediately wake and start recording. The system is claimed to provide up to 300 hours of parking coverage.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

Alternatively, the U3000 PRO can instead be used in timelapse mode, whereby the cameras will record at 2fps to save files space, or there's Energy Saving Mode 2.0 which will initiate recording in parking mode only when an impact is detected, resulting in a potential 2-channel standby time of over 20 days. Naturally, to use the dash cam in any of these parking modes, the U3000 PRO will require a hardwire cable or OBD II Power Cable.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

Built-in GPS provides live location and speed monitoring, while dual-band 5 GHz Wi-Fi enables fast downloading of footage in the even of a collision. This works in conjunction with the new Thinkware Connected app that provides you with real-time alerts if the camera's parking mode detects motion or impact, and it lets you dial into the camera to view its feed (an optional LTE module is required).

(Image credit: Thinkware)

Other advanced features include an Advanced Driver Assistance suite comprising Front Vehicle Departure Alert, Forward Collision Warning System and Traffic Signal Alert (available in U.S. & Canada). The U3000 PRO is even able to warn you of speed and red-light cameras.

The Thinkware U3000 PRO Front & Rear dash cam is available now, priced at $579.99 including either a hardwire kit or OBD II power cable.