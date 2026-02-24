DJI Pocket 3 gimbal camera drops to lowest price ever!
Vlogging favourite falls to £357
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The DJI Pocket 3 has become something of a cult icon in the vlogging world, and for a long time in the last couple of years, it has been hard to find in stock, let alone at a discount price. We have just spotted that this pocket gimbal camera is now reduced to £357 at Amazon - which we think is the lowest price we have seen it at.
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is now at its lowest ever price. Key reasons to buy? A built-in gimbal and a large one-inch sensor. Read the full DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review for more.
What makes the Pocket 3 so special is how effortlessly it fits into everyday filming. You get crisp 4K footage, excellent stabilisation, fast autofocus, and that signature DJI colour straight out of the camera. It’s genuinely pocket-sized, yet delivers image quality that punches far above its weight, which is exactly why so many creators and travel vloggers swear by it. The Creator Combo adds the accessories you actually need rather than fillers you never touch.
Whether you’re shooting talking-head pieces, travel clips, behind-the-scenes footage, or daily vlog segments, the whole setup is built to be quick, easy, and reliable. It removes the friction from filming, which is why it’s become such a hit with beginners and pros alike.
The stabilisation is a huge part of its appeal, too. DJI’s gimbal system makes handheld video look brilliantly smooth without effort, even when walking or panning in busy environments. Paired with the upgraded sensor and improved low-light performance, the Pocket 3 is a perfect solution for creators who want to shoot anywhere, any time, without carrying a full camera bag.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.