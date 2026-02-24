DJI Pocket 3 gimbal camera drops to lowest price ever!

The DJI Pocket 3 has become something of a cult icon in the vlogging world, and for a long time in the last couple of years, it has been hard to find in stock, let alone at a discount price. We have just spotted that this pocket gimbal camera is now reduced to £357 at Amazon - which we think is the lowest price we have seen it at.

What makes the Pocket 3 so special is how effortlessly it fits into everyday filming. You get crisp 4K footage, excellent stabilisation, fast autofocus, and that signature DJI colour straight out of the camera. It’s genuinely pocket-sized, yet delivers image quality that punches far above its weight, which is exactly why so many creators and travel vloggers swear by it. The Creator Combo adds the accessories you actually need rather than fillers you never touch.

Whether you’re shooting talking-head pieces, travel clips, behind-the-scenes footage, or daily vlog segments, the whole setup is built to be quick, easy, and reliable. It removes the friction from filming, which is why it’s become such a hit with beginners and pros alike.

The stabilisation is a huge part of its appeal, too. DJI’s gimbal system makes handheld video look brilliantly smooth without effort, even when walking or panning in busy environments. Paired with the upgraded sensor and improved low-light performance, the Pocket 3 is a perfect solution for creators who want to shoot anywhere, any time, without carrying a full camera bag.