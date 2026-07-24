Watch out Nikon, Sony and Sigma! Meike's latest portrait prime is a pro-level bargain
The value for money is superb
Meike has launched a new fast portrait prime lens: the 85mm f/1.4 Mix II. If that sounds familiar, it's been only a matter of months since the company gave us another 85mm lens, the 85mm f/1.8 SE II.
But where that was a budget lens, this new version costs over twice the price. The extra cash buys you that extra 1/3-stop aperture speed, along with a much more substantial build - the f/1.4 Mix II is both bigger and nearly twice as heavy as the f/1.8 lens. Meike has managed to lighten it compared to the original f/1.4 Mix though, and it's equipped with a smoother and quieter ‘Hyper STM’ autofocus motor. The Mix II can also focus closer than its f/1.4 predecessor - 0.81m vs. 0.98m - and it's claimed to have better sharpness and resistance to flare.
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Mount options
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Nikon Z (FX), Sony E (FE), L-mount
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Full frame
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Yes
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Autofocus
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Yes
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Image stabilization
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No
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Lens construction
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15 elements in 11 groups
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Angle of view
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28.3 degrees
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Diaphragm blades
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11
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Minimum aperture
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f/16
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Minimum focus distance
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0.81m
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Maximum magnification
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Unspecified
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Filter size
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77mm
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Dimensions
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85x110mm / 3.3x4.3in
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Weight
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650g / 23oz
The image quality advantages come courtesy of a 15-element optical stack arranged in 11 groups. The glass includes three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, three HR (High Refractive index) elements and one aspherical element, along with multi-layer coatings. On the outside you'll find a physical aperture ring that moves in 1/3-stop steps, plus a click/de-click switch that enables smooth and silent aperture transitions when shooting video.
The 85mm f/1.4 Mix II is available for Nikon Z (FX), Sony E (FE), and L-mount cameras and costs $569 / £429 / AU$826. As mentioned, that's a serious price increase compared to the existing 85mm f/1.8 SE II, but the f/1.4 is built to be a professional-grade tool, and judged by that standard, it's very well priced compared to equivalent Nikon, Sigma and Sony lenses.
We've already got our hands on a Meike 85mm f/1.4 Mix II to see how it performs compared to its rivals - check out our full review here.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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