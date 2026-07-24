Bokeh Face: Is the Lumix L10 too big? Plus, GoPro's bold Mission 1 series and what you need to know about lens resolution
What’s the perfect size for a compact camera? GoPro’s new premium camera series. And why you should know about lens resolution, but probably don’t need to worry about it
The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on August 07.
DCW's Content Director, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full below:
In our In Focus section we discuss the Panasonic Lumix L10 alongside a plethora of other compact cameras to debate the subject: Are modern compact cameras simply too big?
Then we Gear Up with the premium GoPro Mission 1 series, a bold move from the action-camera giant that’s been struggling financially, and hopefully a step in the right direction.
In Trouble Shooting we discuss the complicated world of lens resolution. How it can throttle your camera’s resolution and why it probably isn’t something you need to worry about too much.
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best action cameras, and see if any of the best high resolution cameras take your fancy.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
- Mike HarrisHow To Editor
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