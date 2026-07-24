New free firmware update for 13 Sigma lenses fixes issue when used with recent Sony camera

13 Sony E-mount lenses receive updates, with the biggest changes aimed at Sony A7 V compatibility

Sigma has released free firmware updates for 13 Sony E-mount lenses, bringing compatibility improvements for photographers using the new Sony A7 V.

The rollout covers a range of Contemporary and Art primes, including six of the company's premium I Series lenses.

While the firmware versions vary between Version 3 and Version 7 depending on the lens, they all deliver the same fix: resolving a rare issue that could cause the camera's monitor to black out and freeze during shooting when paired with the Sony A7 V.

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Firmware

Small in size and weight, but mighty in viewing angle, the Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN | C is a winning combination for travel and landscape photography (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

1. Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.03

Download link for Windows and Mac OS

2. Sigma 17mm F4 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.03

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3. Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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4. Sigma 20mm F2 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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5. Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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6. Sigma 24mm F2 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

Download link for Windows and Mac OS

The novel focal length of the Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN makes it surprisingly versatile (Image credit: Future)

7. Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art Sony E-mount – Ver.05

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8. Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.07

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9. Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.07

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10. Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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11. Sigma 65mm F2 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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12. Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

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13. Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary Sony E-mount – Ver.04

Download link for Windows and Mac OS

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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