Being an amateur photographer might be the greatest creative freedom of all

The word “amateur” is often treated as an insult in photography. It is used to suggest inexperience, poor technique or someone who has yet to reach the supposedly higher level of becoming a professional.

But I think we have it entirely backward. Being an amateur photographer might be the most creatively freeing position you can ever find yourself in.

There is no client waiting for a particular image, no editor expecting a certain style and no deadline rapidly approaching while you desperately check whether you managed to get the shot. Instead, the photographic world is your oyster – and you can explore it in any way you choose.

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

You can photograph landscapes one weekend, portraits the next and then suddenly decide that you want to spend the following month photographing nothing but shadows falling across buildings.

You can buy an old film camera, experiment with intentional camera movement, try street photography or spend an entire afternoon attempting to make an interesting photograph of something completely ordinary. Nobody is waiting to tell you that it does not fit your portfolio.

More importantly, nobody on Instagram is demanding that you bring back the “old you”. That might sound slightly ridiculous, but photographers can quickly become trapped by the work for which they are known.

Once people begin following you for a particular look, subject or editing style, it becomes increasingly difficult to change direction without attracting questions about why you have stopped photographing landscapes, started shooting black-and-white, changed cameras or allowed your work to look different.

As an amateur photographer, you do not have to answer any of those questions. You can change direction simply because you feel like it – and your photography does not need a clear brand identity, a content strategy or a recognizable visual formula. It only needs to interest you, which is an incredibly powerful place from which to create.

Photography also remains what it was probably meant to be when you first picked up a camera: a hobby that you enjoy enormously.

I was incredibly fortunate that my hobby became my full-time career for many years. Photography paid my bills, gave me access to extraordinary places and enabled me to build a life around something I genuinely loved doing – and I will always be grateful for that.

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

However, when your hobby becomes your nine-to-five job, your relationship with it inevitably changes. That does not mean you stop loving photography, but there is suddenly far more riding on the outcome.

You are no longer taking photographs purely because you find something interesting. You are taking them because somebody needs them, because a publication is expecting them or because a client has paid you to deliver them, and that places a responsibility on every press of the shutter.

Looking back, there were many creative ideas I could have explored – but professional photography rarely gave me the freedom to push those ideas particularly far.

I had to get the shot and it had to be sharp, properly exposed, correctly framed and ready to be sent out. There was very little room for failure, because failure could mean missing the defining moment or returning without the image that somebody had commissioned.

When I worked as a professional sports photographer, I could not decide halfway through an event that I wanted to experiment with slow shutter speeds or unusual compositions if doing so might cost me the photograph that mattered.

The creative idea might have been exciting, but the safe photograph was the one that would be published, satisfy the client and ultimately pay the bills.

Professional photography teaches you consistency, reliability and discipline, and those are enormously valuable skills. However, they can also make you cautious.

Because when your reputation and income depend on producing usable images, experimentation can begin to feel like an unnecessary risk rather than an essential part of the creative process.

An amateur photographer has no such limitation and can afford to take that risk. You can deliberately overexpose a frame, miss focus, use the wrong lens, choose an awkward composition or try a technique that you do not fully understand.

You can return home with an entire memory card of photographs that did not work, and absolutely nothing terrible will happen because you can simply learn from the experience and try again next time.

That lack of consequence makes failure useful again. Instead of seeing a failed photograph as a missed deadline or a disappointed client, you can see it as part of the process. You can work out what went wrong, make an adjustment and continue experimenting without worrying about whether the result is commercially viable.

Occasionally, everything comes together. The light works, the composition feels right, and the idea that had been living inside your head suddenly appears on the back of the camera.

Because there was no guarantee of success and no pressure to deliver it, that moment feels even more rewarding because you created the photograph entirely for yourself.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

I also think that amateur photographers often put far more effort into their work than the label suggests. They wake up before sunrise, drive for hours to reach a location, spend evenings learning new techniques and carefully edit their photographs after finishing a completely unrelated day job.

They are not doing it because they have been commissioned; they are doing it because they care deeply about the images they are trying to create.

That enthusiasm is incredibly difficult to manufacture, because it comes from curiosity rather than obligation – and curiosity is often where the most interesting photography begins.

An amateur photographer is free to become completely obsessed with an obscure subject that may never attract a large audience – and there is something wonderfully pure about that.

They can spend years documenting their local coastline, photographing family life, recording changes within their community or perfecting a photographic process that very few other people understand. The work does not have to be commercially viable, satisfy an algorithm or even be shown to anyone else for it to carry meaning and value.

In fact, some of the most meaningful photographs are created without any expectation that they will be sold, published or celebrated. They exist because the photographer felt compelled to make them – and perhaps that is the real meaning of being an amateur photographer.

The word comes with assumptions about ability, but it should really describe somebody who practices photography out of love – and there is nothing inferior about that.

Professional photographers deserve enormous respect. They work under pressure, solve problems quickly and consistently produce images regardless of the conditions. I know firsthand how much skill, preparation and resilience that requires, but professionalism is not the only measure of photographic success.

You do not need to earn money from your camera to justify owning it – and you do not need thousands of followers to prove that your images matter. You do not need to specialize, build a brand or turn every creative interest into a business opportunity, because sometimes photography can simply remain photography.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Future)

Being an amateur photographer means that you can put maximum effort into an image while accepting that it might fail. You can push the boundaries because there is nobody standing behind you demanding the safer version. And you can follow your curiosity wherever it leads while changing direction whenever you please.

You might be disappointed when an experiment does not work, but you are not professionally damaged by it. When it does work, you can be completely ecstatic because the success belongs entirely to you – and that freedom is something many professional photographers spend years trying to rediscover.

Perhaps being an amateur photographer is not simply the stage before becoming a professional. Perhaps it is its own destination – and, for many photographers, the most creatively rewarding destination of all.

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