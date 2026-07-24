Available for only $169 / £129, this EF 50mm f/1.8 lens for Canon DSLR shooters is standing out in a ranking that's dominated by newer telephoto lenses and zoom optics

With camera manufacturers now focused on mirrorless systems, it would be easy to assume DSLR lenses have faded into history. Japan's latest sales figures suggest otherwise. According to Japanese retailer Kitamura, a 11-year-old Canon DSLR lens climbed to No.2 in its best-selling lens chart for June 2026 – outperforming almost every modern mirrorless lens on the list.

The lens in question is the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM. The only optic ahead of it is the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary for Canon RF mount – the company's first RF lens. The zoom is also available for Sony E, L-mount and Fujifilm X-mount.

Kitamura's June Top 10 reflects today's mixed lens market, with two lenses each from Sigma, Canon, Sony and Nikon, while Tamron and Fujifilm each claim one spot. Yet among all those zooms, there's just a single prime lens in the ranking – and it's the budget-friendly DSLR fifty first released more than a decade ago.

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1. Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C (RF-mount)

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3. Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN | C ( E-mount)

4. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

5. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

6. Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS

7. Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II

8. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

9. Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR

10. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

Why the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM is so popular

The Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM is a small lens that goes large in value for money and still manages to deliver some great quality (Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

Launched in 2015, Canon's EF f/1.8 STM is still available for $169 / £129, making it one of the most affordable first-party prime lenses on the market.

In our review, we described the classic nifty fifty as an "affordable marvel that any Canon photographer should own."

Our reviewer, Matthew Richards, praised its combination of sharp optics, smooth bokeh, fast and reliable AF (autofocus) and exceptional value for many, arguing that it outperforms Canon's EF 50mm f/1.4 USM in almost every meaningful area apart from its wider maximum aperture.

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Its lightweight 160g (5.6 oz) design only adds to its appeal, making it an easy everyday lens for DSLR photographers.

Perhaps most impressively, our testing found that the budget-friendly prime delivered more accurate AF than the pricier EF 50mm f/1.4 USM, and produced sharper images across much of the f/1.8-2.8 aperture range.

It also offered better edge sharpness on APS-C cameras, along with lower levels of color fringing and distortion.

Taken together, those qualities help explain why a decade-old DSLR lens continues to attract buyers, even as the camera industry shifted almost entirely to mirrorless systems.

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