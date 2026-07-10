The year is already more than half over – and yet 2026 has been an unusually slow year for camera launches – so slow, in fact, that three key camera brands have yet to introduce a major camera in 2026.

The first half of the year has brought cameras like the Sony A7R VI, the surprise Panasonic Lumix LX10, the video-focused Canon EOS R6 V, the black-and-white Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, and the Leica SL3-P.

But the first half of the year has been largely quiet for Nikon, Fujifilm, and OM System. Nikon has yet to introduce a camera body in 2026. Fujifilm has launched the time-traveling Instax Evo Cinema and Instax Mini 13, but no X series cameras. OM System has introduced specialty models of existing cameras for astrophotography and infrared, but no major overhauls yet in 2026.

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Even the brands that have launched new cameras this year have been a bit sporadic, with the first three months of the year unusually quiet. Has the pace of camera development slowed with longer gaps between launches, or is something else going on?

Fujifilm is in the quiet before the storm

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Fujifilm has been a key player in both the retro camera and compact camera trends lately, two factors that likely led to the camera giant posting record revenue in 2025. Fujifilm has been steadily picking up momentum – so what’s with the quiet first half of 2026?

Fujifilm is in that pause between one generation and the next. Fujifilm’s X series has largely all been upgraded to the fifth generation of X-Trans sensors, with the 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR across most models and the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS across speed and budget-focused models.

There are some exceptions – notably the Fujifilm X-Pro3 still using a third-generation sensor despite the brand's confirmation that it hasn’t abandoned the series – but Fujifilm’s X series is largely caught up.

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Fujifilm’s quiet few months are likely the quiet before the storm, before the sixth generation of X Trans sensors makes its first official appearance. And, in the meantime, the 40.2MP is no slouch.

Fujifilm tends to bring the new sensor to higher-end options like the X-H series and the single-digit X-T series first, so as a photographer with an older X-T4 still in my bag, I’m eager to see what’s next.

Nikon needs a high-end camera launch

(Image credit: Phil Hall)

Nikon has fewer mirrorless bodies in its lineup than Canon and Sony, so it’s not entirely unusual that the camera giant hasn’t yet blessed fans with a new camera in 2026. But, by this time last year, Nikon had introduced the Coolpix P1100 and the Z50 II, so 2026 feels off to an unusual start.

I think Nikon’s recent financial reports hint at what could be coming next for the company. Earlier this year, Nikon told investors that one of the reasons that profit is down is that the brand’s cheaper entry-level cameras, like the Z50 II and Z5 II, are selling so well.

The Z5 II was introduced in 2025, and the Z50 II at the end of 2024, so I think it’s time for Nikon to give some love to its higher-end models. I’m less confident in speculating what high-end cameras might be getting a refresh soon. The Z6 III was a 2024 launch, and the 2020 Z7 II is aging fast, but any successor would need to offer something substantially different than the highly regarded pro Z8. Z9 II rumors are also making the rounds.

Of course, I could be totally off base – the Z30 is getting up there in years, and more compact designs are trending. I’m also hoping that one of Nikon’s recent comments about “heritage-inspired design” means photographers will get more cameras like the Nikon Zf.

OM System has been quiet – but not unusually so

(Image credit: James Artaius)

OM System often only has one or two major camera launches a year, so the quiet first half of 2026 isn’t unusual for the brand known for its Micro Four Thirds cameras. And, technically, the brand has launched cameras this year, but just specialized ones, including the OM-3 Astro and the OM-1 Mark II Infared.

The bigger question is what’s next for OM System. The brand's mirrorless line has been using 20MP resolution since 2016 (though in two different variants), but when I asked the company about it last year, Eiji Shirota, Head of Business at OM System, told me, “the development and evolution of a new image sensor is an ongoing effort.”

But, he also said that the company’s focus on smaller, rugged fast cameras has been working, with 60 percent of OM-5 users in North America completely new to the brand. Computational photography and a High Res Shot mode instead help the OM System to get more resolution out of its 20MP sensors.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV still carries the Olympus name nearly five years after the switch to OM System, but any upgrade would have to not eclipse the OM-5 Mark II. Other key OM System speculation? Fans have long been asking for the PEN series to return (though it's still alive and well in Japan), and with compact cameras trending, perhaps now is the time for a tiny PEN mirrorless.

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