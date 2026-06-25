I shot over 3,000 photos on the new Leica SL3-P camera and these are my favorite frames

Leica launched its latest full-frame mirrorless camera earlier today - the Leica SL3-P - and I had a chance to use for three days in a variety of shooting scenarios on location in Germany, shooting over 3,000 images
I am currently working on my full review of this 45 megapixel camera, that offers features that have not been seen on a Leica before - including a 40 frame-per-second electronic shutter burst mode, and 8K open gate video. But as I complet my full test, I thought I should share some of my favorite photos I have shot with the camera.
They say the proof of the pudding is in the eating – and for me the proof of a great camera is in the pictures. Three days using a camera is not long, but on the basis of the pictures I was able to take this is an extremely impressive camera.
Shooting fast cars on the famous Nürburgring was a great way to put the autofocus and the camera's buffer to the test - and it passed this with flying colors (even despite my motorsport skills being very rusty).
The beautiful coloration of the portraits that I took at a medieval fayre in Koblenz blew me away – and again the autofocus seemed to be able to focus with precision, finding the subjects eyes effortlessly.
So here are my favorite shots from those I have edited so far…
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Above: a gallery of more images shot on the Leica SL3-P - swipe through to see them all
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