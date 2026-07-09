Arri just gave live broadcasts the Hollywood slow-motion treatment with its latest Xtreme camera

Arri has unveiled the Alexa 35 Live Xtreme, a new high-speed live production camera designed to bring cinematic slow motion into traditional broadcast workflows.

Built for live entertainment, sports, concerts, fashion shows, and major televised events, the new camera can deliver high frame rate output of up to 8x while still working through familiar SDI-based systems.

The Alexa 35 Live Xtreme works alongside Arri's Live Production System LPS-1, including the Fiber Camera Adapter and Fiber Base Station, and can be integrated with standard slow-motion playout servers such as SimplyLive or EVS. In practical terms, this means broadcasters can output up to 8x high frame rate in HD or 2x in UHD, with up to 4x HFR available through a single SDI connector and higher speeds split across both SDI outputs.

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At the heart of the system is the Alexa 35 sensor, bringing ARRI’s well-known image quality, color science, and dynamic range into live slow-motion broadcasting. Frame rates up to 330fps use the camera’s full 17 stops of dynamic range, while a Sensor Overdrive mode pushes performance up to 480fps with 11 stops of dynamic range.

Crucially, the camera can also output a regular live broadcast feed at the same time as the high frame rate feed, allowing production teams to switch between live program coverage and slow-motion replay in real time.

For sports broadcasters, that could be a major creative step forward. Instead of relying on a separate high-speed camera that may not match the look of the main production cameras, the Alexa 35 Live Xtreme keeps everything within the same Arri visual language.

That means dramatic goals, decisive finishes, winter sports, indoor arenas, and emotional crowd moments can all be captured with the same cinematic feel as the main broadcast feed, making highlight reels feel more consistent and far more polished.

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ARRI is also positioning the camera for live concerts, fashion events, and large-scale entertainment productions, where sensitivity, latitude, skin tones, and color accuracy matter just as much as speed. The Alexa 35 Live Xtreme is available to order now, joining the Alexa 35 Live in Arri’s broadcast lineup.

Alexa 35 Live cameras sold from 2026 onward can also be upgraded with High Speed and HFR SDI Licenses, while earlier models will require a hardware upgrade through Arri service centers.