Fujifilm reveals its widest-ever zoom for its GFX camera system

Fujifilm has released its widest-ever lens for it GFX medium format camera system. The Fujifilm GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR has a built-in power zoom capability making it a perfect companion for the Fujifilm Eterna 55 cinema camera that went on sale last year.

The wide-angle zoom has an effective focal range of 15-28mm once the 0.79x crop factor is taken into account - which is impressively wide. In fact, it becomes the widest focal length of any GF lens - with the current widest prime being the GF23mm f/4 R LM WR.

It becomes the cine specialist lens in the GF range - joining the GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR power zoom that was launched alongside the GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera.

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The new GF19-35mm shares identical exterior dimensions with the existing GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR so can share the same rig setups and follow focus system. It features a three-ring system that allows independent manual control of focus, iris, and zoom, with all three operating rings use the same 0.8M gear pitch.

The autofocus lens weighs 4.6lbs/2.1kg and has an internal focus system and is said to have minimal focusing breathing. The image-stabilized zoom is constructed from 23 elements in 15 groups, including four extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, and has 13 iris blades. It measures just over 8.74 inches / 222mm in length.

The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR will go on sale at the end of July for a recommended price of $5,499.95/ £4,699 / AU$8,499.

Check out our guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses