Fujifilm reveals its widest-ever zoom for its GFX camera system
The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR becomes the second power zoom lens designed for the Fujifilm Eterna 55 medium-format cinema camera
Fujifilm has released its widest-ever lens for it GFX medium format camera system. The Fujifilm GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR has a built-in power zoom capability making it a perfect companion for the Fujifilm Eterna 55 cinema camera that went on sale last year.
The wide-angle zoom has an effective focal range of 15-28mm once the 0.79x crop factor is taken into account - which is impressively wide. In fact, it becomes the widest focal length of any GF lens - with the current widest prime being the GF23mm f/4 R LM WR.
It becomes the cine specialist lens in the GF range - joining the GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR power zoom that was launched alongside the GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera.
The new GF19-35mm shares identical exterior dimensions with the existing GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR so can share the same rig setups and follow focus system. It features a three-ring system that allows independent manual control of focus, iris, and zoom, with all three operating rings use the same 0.8M gear pitch.
The autofocus lens weighs 4.6lbs/2.1kg and has an internal focus system and is said to have minimal focusing breathing. The image-stabilized zoom is constructed from 23 elements in 15 groups, including four extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, and has 13 iris blades. It measures just over 8.74 inches / 222mm in length.
The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR will go on sale at the end of July for a recommended price of $5,499.95/ £4,699 / AU$8,499.
Check out our guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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