Camera shipments from Japan dropped across every category in May 2026, including the trendy compact camera.

According to the numbers from the Camera and Imaging Products Association for May 2026 – the latest data available – camera shipments have declined across every category, including compact cameras, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs. The total camera shipments for May were just 79 percent of the previous month's numbers, bringing the total to 751,208 cameras shipped.

While monthly dips in camera numbers alone aren’t a cause for alarm, the latest report is the second time in 2026 that numbers have dropped below 2025 levels in a year where CIPA has predicted a slowdown for interchangeable lens cameras. The latest numbers overall are only slightly higher than the same time in 2024, which saw 743,244 shipments.

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CIPA’s 2026 prediction anticipates the popular fixed lens camera category to continue to grow, but the trendy category dropped in the latest numbers as well. Fixed lens cameras – which include compact cameras and bridge cameras – shipped 89.1 percent of the previous month's numbers. Comparing the data to the same month in 2025, the category saw only a slight decline at 99.4 percent.

Despite being more than two years old, the Fujifilm X100VI is still hard to find in stock (Image credit: Chris George)

The compact camera category, however, continues to show growth in production in the latest numbers, with production at 100.5 percent of the previous month and 123.5 percent of the same time last year. A number of the most popular compact cameras, such as the Fujiifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, remain difficult to find in stock. The latest numbers show that camera makers are still trying to catch up to demand by increasing production.

Interchangeable lens camera shipments dropped to 75.5 percent of the previous month’s numbers and 76.9 percent of the same month last year.

While mirrorless cameras were at 78.3 of May 2025 numbers, mirrorless cameras as a whole have shown growth for 2026. In the first five months of the year, mirrorless cameras are 102.4 percent of last year's numbers, while DSLRs are 68.1 percent of last year’s data so far.

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The Sony A7R VI (Image credit: Future)

While the total number of mirrorless bodies shipped dropped, the value of those cameras remained nearly even with the same time last year. While mirrorless numbers are 78.3 percent of the same time last year, the cost of those mirrorless bodies is at 100.6 percent, suggesting that the retail price of those bodies has increased. That doesn’t feel very surprising, as a number of the newest cameras in 2026 are more high-end models, like the recent launch of the Sony A7R VI.

At the same time, the trendy compact camera shows a smaller difference between the change in numbers shipped and the value of those cameras, as camera brands shipped 99.4 percent of the previous month's compact camera numbers, but the value of those cameras sat at 97.5.

Interestingly, DSLR shipments for May 2026 were higher than the category's average for the year at 96.6 percent compared to the previous month, a blip in the data that follows a spike in DSLR numbers from February.

While May shows a dip in camera numbers across every category, looking at the year as a whole offers more insight than the monthly data, which can be influenced by seasons, sales, and geopolitical tensions. Camera shipments overall are at 104.1 percent for the first five months of the year, with compact cameras at 121.5 percent, mirrorless at 102.4 percent, and DSLRs at 68.1 percent.

CIPA’s data for lenses shows a similar dip for May 2026 at 81.6 percent of the previous month’s numbers and 88.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Lenses in 2026 so far, however, are showing a slight growth at 102.2 percent of the same time frame last year.

CIPA numbers are usually one of the key indicators of the health of the camera industry. CIPA data only includes shipments from participating brands located in Japan, but that list includes several major camera brands, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, Ricoh, and Sony.

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