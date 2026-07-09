Sony users: now you can control your Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens remotely thanks to latest firmware

Tamron claims its 35-150mm F/2-2.8 is ideal for travel but, weighing in at 1.2kg and being quite large, we reckon its better suited to wedding and event photography.

Tamron has released the latest firmware for its 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Sony E-mount lens, one month after the rollout was initially set to happen.

The company had originally promised firmware version 6 for Sony shooters by mid-June, but cited autofocus tracking and connectivity bugs on certain Sony camera bodies, such as the A9 III and A7 V, for the delays.

Firmware version 6 for the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD brings support for Tamron Lens Utility version 5.0 for both computer and smartphone devices.

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Tamron Lens Utility is the accompanying app enabling you to control your lens settings and functionality from an external device. With the app, it's possible to program custom physical buttons on your lens, set A-B focus points, and adjust aperture using your smartphone or computer.

Released in February of this year, version 5.0 of the app enables you to do this wirelessly, as long as you have the Tamron Link Bluetooth adapter connected to the lens, while previous versions required a wired USB connection.

Tamron Firmware Version Download

Firmware updates for Tamron lenses are carried out through the Tamron Lens Utility app, which you can download here.

It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Tamron to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll let you know about any problems.

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Note: you cannot downgrade a Tamron lens to a previous firmware

Nikon shooters need not worry about this firmware update. The Z-mount version of the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD was already compatible with Tamron Lens Utility version 5.0, having gained support with firmware version 3 earlier this year.

That’s it for this Tamron firmware update. Although it brings just the one change for Sony users, it’s a seemingly impactful one, enabling easier control of your 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens, especially for videographers.

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