An image generated by Meta Muse Image, along with the prompt that created it

Meta has announced its first in-house created AI image generator. But, Muse Image comes with the ability for anyone to go into the AI, use an “@” tag with an Instagram username, and generate realistic images of that person for anyone with a public account and loose privacy settings. But, when I tried the AI generator, Muse Image was also able to copy a photographer's style by tagging a specific profile.

The Muse Image tagging feature was met with immediate backlash and privacy concerns, with one user calling the feature a “privacy landmine waiting to detonate.” But the tool may be particularly problematic for artists because the same tool can also be used to copy a photographer’s style using a simple @ tag if privacy settings aren’t in place.

Much of that Meta AI backlash comes, in particular, from the fact that it seems to be on by default for public profiles of users over age 18.

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Both intrigued and worried, I opened Meta AI to see if the feature is really as terrifying as it sounded. To my relief, the limited privacy and reuse settings I already had in place prevented the AI from generating photos of myself – and even after downloading the necessary Instagram update, that “reuse” toggle was still turned off.

Public profiles can turn off Meta Muse’s ability to generate photos that look like them or use their grid to copy a certain style by going into the Instagram settings, navigating to the “share and reuse” section, then turning off the toggle that says “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features.”

(Image credit: Meta Muse Image)

When I opened Meta Muse and tagged myself, the AI refused to generate a photo of me, even though logging into my own account was required to use the AI.

I tried three user names (including my own) before I found a public profile with loose enough settings. The AI then generated a fake image of someone who looked a lot like the real person. The AI does this without notifying the user, and the resulting image does look quite a bit like the person whose username I had tagged.

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Ai-generated inside Meta Muse Image (Image credit: AI Generated / Meta Muse)

But Muse Image can also use tags to copy a certain style. The AI copied my own style when I was logged in, but thankfully, when I logged into a different account, the AI said it couldn’t use my public photography account as inspiration. Instead, the AI advised me to describe in words the style that I wanted, telling me, “I can match that look without needing the specific account.”

While I was relieved to see that the privacy settings seem to work to prevent using my Instagram grid as an AI’s inspiration, it’s disappointing that the ability to copy a user's style even exists in the first place.

Muse Image is rolling out to Meta AI first, but has also popped up in AI Instagram Story tools and chats with Meta AI in WhatsApp in some regions. The company says that Muse will be coming to Facebook and Messenger, as well as additional Instagram tools, "in the coming weeks."

How to prevent Meta Muse from using your face and photos for AI

Open Instagram and log in. Navigate to your profile and select the settings menu (the three horizontal line icon). Scroll down underneath “How others can interact with you” and tap “Sharing and reuse.” Toggle off the option that says “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features.” Don’t see that option? Try updating your app. If the option still doesn’t show, turn off the option that says “Allow people to create with and reuse your original audio on Meta AI” instead.

How to disable Meta Muse AI on individual posts

Instagram also allows users to turn off AI re-use on individual posts, which is also a good tool to see if the overall privacy settings have taken effect.

Navigate to your profile and tap on one of your posts. Tap the “...” menu. You’ll see “allow reuse” if your general settings don’t allow reuse, or “turn off reuse” if your general reuse settings are on. Tap to adjust.

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