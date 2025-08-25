Peak Design is launching a collaboration with Fujifilm that brings gear to test and try to one of its retail stores. On Tuesday, August 19, Peak Design launched Field Lab, a community event collaborating with Fujifilm.

The Field Lab brings Fujifilm products to Peak Design’s New York City location, giving photographers the chance to try the gear hands-on and chat with a Fujifilm representative.

But for photographers who already own Fujifilm gear, the event brings free camera and lens cleanings, a service offered exclusively for up to four Fujifilm cameras and lenses per guest.

The Field Lab, which launched on World Photography Day, continues through the end of 2025, but only on specific dates. The Fujifilm touch-and-try is happening every Thursday from 11 am to 7 PM. The free Fujifilm gear cleaning will be held monthly, every third Thursday of the month, where Fujifilm tech inspect and clean gear on site.

Naturally, visitors will also be able to see the latest Peak Design bags, straps and other accessories in person at the store as well.

"We’ve always believed the best gear is the gear you can touch, try, and trust,” Peak Design CEO and founder Peter Dering said. “Partnering with Fujifilm on Field Lab makes this vision even more meaningful and turns the retail experience into a playground where creativity and connection come first.”

The Field Lab is hosted at Peak Design’s New York City retail store at 241 Lafayette St., New York.

