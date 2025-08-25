“The best gear is the gear you can try and trust.” A new Peak Design, Fujifilm collab means photographers can try new cameras at this retail store (and get free cleanings)
A Peak Design Fujifilm collab brings camera demos and free gear cleanings to a New York City store
Peak Design is launching a collaboration with Fujifilm that brings gear to test and try to one of its retail stores. On Tuesday, August 19, Peak Design launched Field Lab, a community event collaborating with Fujifilm.
The Field Lab brings Fujifilm products to Peak Design’s New York City location, giving photographers the chance to try the gear hands-on and chat with a Fujifilm representative.
But for photographers who already own Fujifilm gear, the event brings free camera and lens cleanings, a service offered exclusively for up to four Fujifilm cameras and lenses per guest.
The Field Lab, which launched on World Photography Day, continues through the end of 2025, but only on specific dates. The Fujifilm touch-and-try is happening every Thursday from 11 am to 7 PM. The free Fujifilm gear cleaning will be held monthly, every third Thursday of the month, where Fujifilm tech inspect and clean gear on site.
Naturally, visitors will also be able to see the latest Peak Design bags, straps and other accessories in person at the store as well.
"We’ve always believed the best gear is the gear you can touch, try, and trust,” Peak Design CEO and founder Peter Dering said. “Partnering with Fujifilm on Field Lab makes this vision even more meaningful and turns the retail experience into a playground where creativity and connection come first.”
The Field Lab is hosted at Peak Design’s New York City retail store at 241 Lafayette St., New York.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You may also like
Browse the best Fujifilm cameras or the best camera straps.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.