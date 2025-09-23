Camera accessory brand and outdoor apparel brand Sitka are teaming up for a second time – and the collab brings a marsh and waterfowl-inspired pattern to a popular camera strap.

The Peak Design Slide Lite in Sitka Optifade Marsh is a limited edition camera strap that brings the outdoor brand’s marshland camouflage pattern to the existing camera strap. The pattern is a limited edition design – and the last time the two brands collaborated on a strap, the limited edition option sold out quickly.

The collaboration brings the existing Sitka pattern to an existing camera strap – and one that Digital Camera World reviewer Dan Mold gave five stars to. The Peak Design Slide Lite received high marks for its lighter, most budget-friendly take on the brand’s popular camera strap, while keeping the quick-release anchors, multiple ways to wear, and fast length adjustments intact.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sitka / Peak Design) (Image credit: Sitka / Peak Design)

The limited edition Sitka Optifade Marsh Slide Lite retails for the same $69.95 list price as the existing color options. (Sitka products ship only to the US and Canada.)

Sitka’s Optifade Marsh pattern comes from the outdoor brand’s high-end lineup of waterfowl hunting gear – a distinction that means the strap won’t stand out when out photographing wildlife. But, the partnership with a hunting brand may also ruffle the feathers (pun intended) of wildlife photographers who are also animal rights activists.

Peak Design and Sitka say the launch is a limited edition, but didn’t specify how many straps in the new pattern would be available. The strap will be available beginning September 23 from Sitka’s website, as well as select retailers.

You may also like

Browse the best camera straps or the best cameras for wildlife photography