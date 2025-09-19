This pro exclusively shoots with Fujifilm to create this timeless black-and-white street photography

"Being true to yourself and having a belief in your own style and approach is essential," says Andy

What does it take to break into the industry? I've been exploring the journeys of a number of seasoned street and documentary photographers to find out. I had the chance to chat with Andy Parker – who works exclusively with Fujifilm gear – to hear how he carved out a name for himself behind the lens.

Andy Parker (Image credit: Andy Parker) Specialisms: Street, urban, documentary. See more of Andy's work on his main Instagram account, as well as his dedicated monochrome Venice gallery.

Andy is a British-born photographer who has called Venice, Italy, home since 2009. Specializing in monochrome, his work spans street, urban and documentary photography – from quiet observational moments to striking abstract compositions. His professional focus lies in crafting fine art prints that capture the unique textures and rhythms of both the urban and rural landscapes of Venice.

Let's step into Andy's world – from his early days exploring photography to the evolving creative process behind his fine art prints – and discover the trusted tools and techniques he uses to portray Venice in a timeless, compelling way.

Career Path

Andy is exclusively working with Fujifilm gear to create his black and white street photography (Image credit: Andy Parker)

When did you start out in your current photo genres? Specializing in monochrome photography, I shoot across a range of genres from street, urban and documentary to events, portraits and still life. However, since I moved to Venice in 2009, capturing fine art vignettes of daily Venetian life in black-and-white has become the focus of my professional and personal photography. I am fortunate enough to be collaborating with a local gallery space in Venice and we regularly select specific themes that are unique to the city.

What challenges did you face as a startup, and how did you overcome these? Shooting in Venice offers its own challenges, not least in terms of accessibility, especially during peak tourist season or during acqua alta (when high tides flood parts of the city). There are also creative challenges of standing out from the crowd while also avoiding classic clichéd images of the city. To achieve this, being open to experimentation and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, in terms of technique, perspectives and subject matter, is important without betraying your own style.

"I think experimentation is extremely important to keep trying out new techniques," he says (Image credit: Andy Parker)

What key skills are needed for your line of work? Patience, perseverance and preparation. A lot of patience is required when waiting for that 'decisive moment', but also when selecting which images work and which ones don't. Often, the emotional attachment of a shoot can overshadow the actual quality of the image and that needs to be overcome to allow objective selection. Perseverance is also fundamental in a clearly saturated market. I also travel light, and although anything can happen in a city, having images in mind and clear objectives before I set off is extremely useful when working in an environment full of potential distractions.

Andy aims to shoot something every day, even when he feels as if he is in a creative rut (Image credit: Andy Parker)

Andy’s photo kit

Andy uses this as his main camera body for its superior image quality, versatility and speed of operation.

If Andy could only pick one lens to shoot with, it would be this all-rounder. There are faster lenses, but he likes the combination of size and brightness.

Fujinon FX 18mm f/2

While it is older, Andy finds this is the perfect lens for using in the narrow streets of Venice.

The perfect body for portability and lightness. This used to be his go-to body but is now a back-up.

Andy's kit is designed for portability and ease of handling without compromising quality (Image credit: Andy Parker)

