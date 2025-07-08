The best Amazon Prime Day binocular deals
These are the best Prime Day binocular and moncular deals we have found so far
Amazon's big summer Prime Day sale has officially started. Lasting four days from July 8-11 this year, and we're already seeing some tempting Prime Day camera deals.
One thing we have noticed is that there are some great offers on binoculars this year, which may prove tempting if you are heading away on your own adventures this summer at home or abroad.
Binoculars are the perfect photography companion allowing you to scope out a location for the best photography spots or simply to use for wildlife observations.
🇺🇸 Best binocular deals in US
SAVE $40.95 at Amazon. The Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars are powerful, large-aperture optics designed for astronomy and long-distance terrestrial viewing, offering a bright, sharp view of the night sky or distant landscapes - great for serious stargazers and nature lovers alike. Apply $10 coupon
SAVE $35.85 at Amazon. The Celestron Outland X 8×42 binoculars are rugged and waterproof, with BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics for bright, sharp views—ideal for birdwatching, hiking, and everyday outdoor use.
See our full Celestron Outland X 8x42 review
SAVE $45.67 at Amazon. The Bushnell H2O 10×42 binoculars are waterproof, fog-proof, and built for the elements, offering crisp, clear views with multi-coated optics and a non-slip rubber grip -perfect for boating, hiking, or all-weather adventures.
SAVE $70.99 at Amazon. The Canon 10×42 Zoom Digital Monocular Kit combines powerful optical performance with the convenience of a built-in digital camera, letting you zoom in on distant subjects, snap photos, and record HD video - all in a pocket-sized, easy-to-use setup perfect for wildlife lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
See our full Canon Powershot Zoom review
🇬🇧 Best Binocular deals in UK
SAVE £50 at Amazon. The AKASO Seemor 200 Night Vision Goggles offer clear, enhanced vision in low-light conditions with built-in infrared illumination, a comfortable ergonomic design, and versatile mounting options -perfect for spotting wildlife or navigating at night with hands-free ease.
Read our review here
SAVE £20 at Amazon. The Celestron LandScout 7×35 binoculars provide bright, high-contrast views with durable multi-coated optics and a water-resistant body - ideal for everyday use, hiking, and outdoor adventures.
SAVE £60.50 at Amazon. The Olympus 10×50 binoculars offer bright, detailed views with 10x magnification and a wide 50mm lens, perfect for birdwatching and outdoor adventures.
SAVE £15 at Amazon. A small lightweight pair of binos that offer a hight 10x magnificaiton, making them good for use at sporting events.
SAVE £100 at Amazon. The Nikon Monarch 5 8×42 binoculars combine bright, clear optics with a rugged, waterproof design - perfect for birdwatching, hiking, and outdoor adventures.
Save £100 Canon makes some of the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market, helping you to get a steady image of your subject when you need it.
Save £90 at Amazon These are a really light pair of image-stabilized binoculars that give you a portable shake-free solution to viewing distant subjects. Best suited to daylight use.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
