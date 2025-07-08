I'd buy this time-limited Action 5 Pro deal if I hadn't already got one!
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is 25% off for Prime Day, despite being the current model – that's not too bad at all!
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro – the current model, not last year's – is on offer for a massive 25% off, though it's limited to a specific number and when they're gone they're gone. This, though, of all the action camera deals this Prime Day, is the one I'd pick (if I didn't already have one of these cameras in my house!)
The Osmo Action 5 Pro is DCW's current pick for Best Action Camera because of its excellent low-light capabilities (thanks to the 1/1.3-inch image sensor), dual touchscreen system, long battery life, excellent usability, and brilliant electronic image stabilization. The Essential Combo includes a quick-release adapter, a locking screw, a frame, a 1950mAh battery, and the camera has a replacable glass lens cover with rubber ring for an extra rugged design.
🇬🇧 Amazon.co.uk Time Limited Deal (9 hours to go at time of writing)
This camera beats the rest for most action fans – like the Action 4 Pro before it – because it has a relatively large imaging sensor which means it's just as good for underwater and caving, or indoors, or evenings – basically anything with imperfect light. Oh, and it's still well built and hreat with HDR for water, snow, and sand, so you're not missing out!
The Action 5 Pro also has a unique feature – a pressure sensor – that records metadata to your video which helps record your altitude or depth. (It can also link wirelessly to your GPS device – like a phone or watch – to record your location data to the video too).
We're seeing a lot of competition for action cameras in general this Prime Day, so it's good to see that the best of the bunch is heavily discounted, but if you are happy to go with a slightly earlier model then the Action 4 Pro also has the large image sensor even though it doesn't quite have the battery life, the depth of water proofing, or the pressure sensor.
Personally I gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 of 5 stars when I reviewed it, and my main complaint was that it looked a bit boring, but that itsn't much of a reason not to buy it – it is very robust, the 4K video is excellent (and you can have slow-mo up to 960fps). It's a lot cheaper than your phone, too, so you can feel a lot safer about thowing this thing about while still getting pretty stunning footage!
In general, I love an action camera, and the only feature reason not to get DJI's is the lack of built-in GPS – on quality grounds this is the winner. I would say, though, that GoPros are being discounted too – it's a very competitive prime day – so check our GoPro deals hub for prices on those too!
