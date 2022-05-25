The best selfie camera in 2022: cameras and camera phones that put you first!

The best selfie camera can be a smartphone, a compact, a mirrorless camera or even a DSLR! While we normally associate selfies with phones, if you expand your thinking a little, there are all sorts of cameras that can be fantastic for selfie-taking, as many contemporary cameras are equipped with flip-around screens. Plus, with camera prices getting more competitive, they can be considerably cheaper than a top-of-the-line smartphone.

As dedicated cameras tend to have larger sensors than smartphones, they have a number of advantages when it comes to selfie-taking, not least of which is low light performance. It's also easier to create images with a stylishly blurred background – the kind that smartphones take great pains to simulate with Portrait modes. All you need is a lens with a reasonably large maximum aperture.

We have included our favourite selfie-taking smartphones in this guide, as we know those are what a lot of people will be using, but we've also included a range of options in fixed-lens compacts, and in interchangeable-lens cameras like mirrorless and DSLR models. We've split the guide up into sections to make it easier to navigate, and made sure to include options for a range of budgets.

So with all that said and done, let's get started with our breakdown of the best selfie cameras available right now!

The best selfie cameras in 2022

Camera phones

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

In our Asus Zenfone 8 Flip review, we described it as the best-ever camera phone for selfies. Obviously that's just an opinion, but at the same time, we reckon this clever smartphone does a lot to stake a claim for the title. Chief among its assets is the clever flip-around camera setup – the front and rear camera arrays are one and the same, because of a mechanism that allows them to rotate around the topside of the phone.

This makes the phone bulkier than some of the ultra-slim smartphones on the market, and it lacks a few features like basic waterproofing or wireless charging, but if you've always wished you could bring your phone's superior rear camera round to bear for selfies, this is the answer you've been looking for.

Read more: Asus Zenfone 8 Flip review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

Smartphone manufacturers are all leapfrogging ahead technologically in an attempt to outdo each other, but even amidst this crowded field, the 40MP selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra really does stand out as exceptional. While having this many pixels doesn't automatically make the images better of course, what it does is radically extend your versatility. Now, you can do a 100% crop into an image taken with your phone's selfie camera, and still have an image that's not only useable, but downright decent-looking.

The S22 Ultra also packs in a powerful neural processor unit, which makes it run fast and unlocks the ability to shoot 16-bit RAW files. A smart feature also helps you reframe footage to make sure everyone in the group is in the selfie, and there's a bevy of shooting modes to help you capture all sorts of different sights and scenes. The phone is big, and so's its price tag, but it's one of the best phones for selfies ever made.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review (opens in new tab)

Compact cameras

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III has made a name for itself as one of the most capable and affordable vlogging cameras around, so of course it's also great for selfies. The useful touchscreen monitor flips around 180-degrees, making to compose and focus your shots on the go.

The combination of a 1-inch sensor (larger than you'd generally find in a compact of this type) and a lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 means the G7 X Mark III is much more capable in low light than many of its rivals, as we found when we gave it a full review. Producing impressive, punchy images straight out of camera, this is a tremendous option for keeping in a pocket and taking wherever you go.

Read more: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

The TZ90, known as the ZS70 in the US, is unquestionably one of the smartest cameras around for selfie shooters. Flip the touchscreen around to face the front and you’re presented with a range of controls, such as the option to soften skin, activate a slimming mode or choose between blurring the background and keeping it sharp. There’s a Buddy Shutter option that captures the image as soon as you and a companion bring their faces together, and if you’re some distance away from the camera you can even trigger the exposure by simply waving your hands across your face.

Together with 4K video recording, a built-in viewfinder and a mammoth lens equivalent to 24-720mm, the Lumix TZ90 is fit for whatever you want to throw at it, and the fact that there have been plenty of successors like the Lumix TZ200 means it can be picked up for a bargain price.

Read more: Panasonic TZ90 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony)

(opens in new tab)

There's no need to plump for the latest and the most expensive RX100 model, as Sony keeps these cameras in production and it's possible to snap up older ones for a bargain price. We'd recommend the RX100 IV, which combines superb image quality and super-fast shooting speeds with a screen that tilts upwards, perfect for selfies and vlogging.

It can also make use of a dual recording mode, capturing 17MP stills while simultaneously shooting Full HD video, and it has lots of nifty extra features like a built-in ND filter. The perfect camera to have in your pocket when you're out on your adventures, the RX100 IV will help you capture every moment. It's three versions behind the latest RX100 VII (opens in new tab), but you may not need the latest tech and this model is still on sale and WAY cheaper.

Read more: Sony RX100 III vs RX100 IV vs RX100 V vs RX100 VI (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

With its tiny body, flip-up touchscreen and a range of selfie modes such as Soft Skin and Slimming, the LX15 (also known as the LX10 in some places) has plenty of appeal for those wanting to capture themselves with ease. And that's all before you get to the guts of the camera, which themselves are pretty solid: a large, 1in sensor, 4K video recording, and a lens that has a bright aperture of f/1.4 at the wide end, to help with blurring backgrounds and low-light shooting.

We didn't find too many things to criticise when we brought this camera in for a full review. Sure, there are rivals with viewfinders, but if you're mostly shooting selfies, you don't need one. The fact that it has a relatively short zoom lens might put some off, but this does at least help it to remain pocketable.

Read more: Panasonic Lumix LX15 review

DSLR and mirrorless

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't the cheapest DSLR you can buy by any means, but very often it's worth paying a little extra money to get a much better range of features – and this is the perfect example. The EOS Rebel SL3 (aka EOS 250D) has Canon’s top-of-the range APS-C sensor with 24.1MP of resolution and brilliant Live View shooting, thanks to a fully-articulating touchscreen display and Canon's fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus.

In fact, we’d actually say this is one of the only DSLRs where composing shots with the screen is downright preferable to using the viewfinder. Canon also packs in 4K video and Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, wrapped up in the smallest DSLR body you'll ever see. For selfies you can just flip the vari-angle touchscreen round to the front and focus and shoot just as fast as any mirrorless camera can.

Read more: Canon EOS SL3 (opens in new tab) / Canon EOS 250D review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

The stylish Olympus E-PL cameras have been overtly designed to tempt younger, fashion-conscious users away from photographing with smartphones, and as such the latest E-PL10 is of course is equipped to take a good selfie. Its 180° tilting screen provides lots of rich detail, while the images it produces are easily superior to most smartphones, and to be honest they're on par with a lot of larger-sensor DSLRs and mirrorless cameras that supposedly outpace it.

Designed with retro charm, and coming with a range of useful accessories, the Pen E-PL10 is a seriously powerful camera hiding behind an exterior that's all style. Olympus hasn't changed this formula much over the years, meaning the older E-PL9 is also worth considering, if you can find it.

Read more: Olympus PEN E-PL10 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Panasonic)

(opens in new tab)

9. Panasonic Lumix GX880 Plenty of features shoehorned into a tiny, stylish shell makes this a winner Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 16MP Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds Screen: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Continuous shooting speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Beginner/enthusiast Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K video + Diminutive, lightweight body Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better - Not in US

A minor refresh of the previous Panasonic Lumix GX800 (GX850 in the US), the Panasonic Lumix GX880 is a stylish, selfie-oriented mirrorless camera that is small enough to take pretty much anywhere with you. With a Micro Four Thirds lens mount, there's no shortage of lenses to choose from, and the flip-around screen makes it easy to capture selfies and vlogs wherever you go. It has the Face Shutter and Buddy Shutter features we've seen on other Panasonic cameras, and there's also a Night Mode for evening selfies. Bear in mind that this camera currently not available in the US, having only been released in Asia and Europe, so US readers should potentially consider the previous entry, which uses the same sensor and lens mount.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II has a lot to like for selfie lovers. It's a capable little mirrorless camera that produces sharp, punchy images, and its flip-around screen makes self-takes a breeze. It also has a lot of impressive video features, like a clean HDMI out and vertical video format, which make it great for vloggers. It's not a huge advance over the original EOS M50, and the 4K video is somewhat compromised, but it's a good choice in its own right.

There is one thing to note though – the recent introduction of the Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab), a mirrorless camera in the flagship RF series with an APS-C sensor, for less than $1,000, has rendered the future of the EOS M series a little uncertain. Canon hasn't confirmed yet where the EOS M series is headed, but the EOS M50 Mark II is still a solid camera in its own right.

Read more: Canon EOS M50 Mark II review (opens in new tab)

How we test cameras

We test cameras and smartphones both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use both real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

Read more:

• So you want the best selfies? Then check out the best camera phones (opens in new tab) right now

• These are the best cameras for beginners (opens in new tab) right now

• Going on a trip? Here the best travel cameras (opens in new tab) to take with you

• If cash is tight, check out the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)

• The best camera for Instagram (opens in new tab)