Yashica teases a "micro mirrorless" camera… but I will NOT be buying it

So, you might have heard that the brand Yashica is back – but it is far from the legacy brand it once was. It recently launched the Yaschica smart binoculars and has joined forces with I'm Back, to produce digital modules for some of the best film cameras.

Now comes news that Yashica will launch a Kickstarter campaign to produce the "smallest mirrorless [camera] ever invented".

From the photos, this thing looks like a GoPro on steroids and features an interchangeable lens mount (for what looks like three lenses that will be available). It will also feature a flip-out screen and what looks to be a digital viewfinder attachment.

(Image credit: Yashica / Photo Rumors)

To my eye, this thing looks utterly bonkers. Personally, I can't see any rhyme or reason why anyone would want to buy and carry this around as their main camera or even for travel photography.

At this stage, there isn't anything else really to say about it, and no specs have yet to be announced by Yashica / I'm Back. But I don't think I need them, as it looks horrible! The only real positive thing I can say about it? It's good that it has three lenses, which I assume from the image are a wide-angle, tele and a standard, which can all be focused manually.

Again, from the side profile, we can see two slots that look right off of a GoPro – but I'd bet that the best GoPro cameras will eat this thing alive in a photography shootout. I will go as far as to say that it is an interesting concept, but personally, I wouldn't touch it with a bargepole.

While this might seem like a harsh overview of a product that we have no specs for, and don't really know what it wants to be or do, I've seen enough cameras come to market to know that this isn't going to be the "big seller" from Yashica. Could I be wrong? Maybe, but I won't hold my breath.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

