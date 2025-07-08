Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to its lowest price ever!
Nikon Z5 body is now just £783 - and there are great deals if you want an FTZ adaptor to go with it too!
Amazon Prime Day sale is now in full swing - but one of the best deals we have seen on Amazon today is not actually in its sale! We have just noticed that the original Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera is now at its lowest-ever price - just £783 body only.
Sure the Nikon Z5 II is now available - but being able to get a full-frame camera for under £800 is practictically unheard of, making this a great step up model - particularly for use currently using FX DSLRs, as they will be able to use their existing lenses if they also buy the FTZ II adaptor, that Amazon also has on sale today for £187.99
Save £416 at Amazon This is the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.
Save £61 This adaptor allows you to use older F-mount DSLR lenses on Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. This is the lowest price we have seen on this must-have accessory for Nikkor users.
The Nikon Z5 is an ‘entry level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but the specifications found on it belies its entry-level label. It's fully weather-sealed, featuring five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3Mp sensor that covers a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities – up to ISO 51,200 in native settings –and a superb electronic viewfinder. This enables clear rendering of textures and details while suppressing noise, even when recording in dark or dimly lit surroundings.
The Z5 also inherits the 273-point autofocus system, and even gets subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF. There's even in-body image stabilization that offers up to 5 stops of compensation, and Nikon has still managed to keep the form factor small and compact. And, unlike with earlier Z-mount cameras, there are two SD card slots.
