DSLRs are not dead! I just spotted this amazing Canon EOS 2000D Prime Day deal

The last cry of the DSLR is upon us, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great way to get yourself into photography and teach yourself the basics of photography

Amazon Prime Day has come into its own by offering a stunning, ready-to-shoot deal on the Canon EOS 2000D with the practical 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II kit lens and two batteries on offer for just £409, making this the perfect package to get anyone shooting and learning photography in no time.

The Canon EOS 2000D is a sleek budget DSLR featuring versatile imaging capabilities and a helpful feature-set. Incorporating a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor, the 2000D produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity, reduced noise, and a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400 for working in a variety of lighting conditions.

The sensor and processor are also able to shooting continuously at up to 3 fps for photographing moving subjects, as well as Full HD 1080/30p video recording - while this DSLR might seem dated when compared to modern Mirrorless rivals of today, its solid build and feature set are as good today as when it was first introduced.

