DSLRs are not dead! I just spotted this amazing Canon EOS 2000D Prime Day deal
Save £210 on this beginner DSLR, including lens and spare battery, making it a ready-to-shoot editor's pick this Prime Day
The last cry of the DSLR is upon us, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great way to get yourself into photography and teach yourself the basics of photography
Amazon Prime Day has come into its own by offering a stunning, ready-to-shoot deal on the Canon EOS 2000D with the practical 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II kit lens and two batteries on offer for just £409, making this the perfect package to get anyone shooting and learning photography in no time.
Save £210 An ideal old-school entry-level camera, the 2000D DSLR has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, large 3" rear screen and built-in Wi-Fi. This kit includes the image-stabilized 18-55mm kit lens, which gives you a versatile focal range to cover most shooting situations - and you get a useful spare battery too.
The Canon EOS 2000D is a sleek budget DSLR featuring versatile imaging capabilities and a helpful feature-set. Incorporating a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor, the 2000D produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity, reduced noise, and a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400 for working in a variety of lighting conditions.
The sensor and processor are also able to shooting continuously at up to 3 fps for photographing moving subjects, as well as Full HD 1080/30p video recording - while this DSLR might seem dated when compared to modern Mirrorless rivals of today, its solid build and feature set are as good today as when it was first introduced.
Check out all the other Amazon Prime Day Camera deals and other cameras for beginners
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.