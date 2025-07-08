SAVE £144 and grab the DJI Osmo Action 4 - our most-rated action cam for a cool £165 this Prime Day

If you're after a rugged action camera that won’t drain your bank account, the DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is now just £165, down from £279 - saving you a huge £114.

That’s serious value for a compact 4K shooter that’s built to go wherever you do, whether you're hitting the waves, the slopes or just documenting your next city break. It’s one of the best-value action cam deals we've seen all summer.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo: was £279 now £165 at Amazon SAVE £114 at Amazon. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains.

Despite the lower price, you’re not getting a stripped-back experience. The Action 4 boasts a large 1/1.3-inch sensor that delivers excellent low-light performance, sharp 4K/120fps video, and DJI’s advanced RockSteady stabilisation to keep your footage smooth no matter how bumpy the ride. The Essential Combo keeps things simple but includes everything you need to get started straight out of the box—making it ideal for new creators or casual adventurers.

You also get waterproofing down to 18 metres without a case, dual touchscreens for easy framing, and fast Wi-Fi transfer for getting your clips onto your phone or socials in no time. Whether you're capturing underwater shots on holiday or daily vlogs on the move, it’s compact, reliable, and ready to roll when you are. The user-friendly design makes it approachable even if you’ve never owned an action cam before.

At £165, the DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is a bit of a no-brainer. You're getting high-end video quality, dependable stabilisation, and a tough, travel-friendly build—all for nearly half the price of some competitors. If you've been on the fence about picking up a GoPro alternative, this deal might just be the nudge you need.