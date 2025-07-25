WARNING: Saving over $11,000 on a Hasselblad is too good to be true – and you know it

For many photographers, a Hasselblad is the holy grail. It's iconic. It went to the moon. It blends nostalgia with cutting-edge tech, all in a sleek, modern body, and the image quality is out of this world – but let's be honest, so is the price. Now, a fake website is online, trying to catch you with MASSIVE sales on Hasselblad products. Offering an $8,000+ camera for under $2000? A clear red flag.

A website called hasselblad.za.com is pretending to be an official Hasselblad retailer. It's offering outrageous discounts that sound like a dream come true – but the only thing you'll get from this site is an empty bank account.

It almost has a humorous aspect – cameras from the X and V system are listed for up to 80% off. The 907X & CFV100C, for example, is advertised for under $2,000 – a ridiculous $6,599.20 off the actual price of $8,199.

While the original price listed – over $8,000 is true – the offer is not.

And of course, what's a camera without a lens? Hasselblad lenses like the XCD 3,2-4,5/20-35E are listed for just over $2,000 – at a 65% discount. Put together, that seems like an impossible saving... because it is.

This scam site is almost a perfect copy of Hasselblad's official page. The design, layout, even the tone – everything looks right. The only clear difference is the URL, so it's easy to get tricked.

These fake website stores are popping up more and more. Leica fans have recently been targeted, too. Often, these scams are promoted through slick-looking ads on Facebook and Instagram. And once you're on the site, you're less likely to double-check the URL.

Taking a second to scroll to the bottom of any website can pay off, too. Look for company information, registration details, and real contact info/address. If anything feels off, trust that feeling.

And you know it, deals like this are simply too good to be true. And if you're already planning to spend that much money, do it the right way and purchase directly from the official Hasselblad website, or go through a trusted retailer. In the U.S, B&H has been the gold standard in photography gear for over 50 years. In the UK, Wex is one of the most reliable options out there.

