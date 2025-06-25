When Fujifilm announced the X Half, the company said the new retro compact camera would begin shipping in “late June.” Late June is here – and the Fujifilm X Half is now listed as in stock at several retailers.

US retailer B&H updated the X Half from pre-order to in stock on June 25 and the camera appears to be available at several US retailers, despite the official Fujifilm US website still showing the X Half as out of stock. In the US, Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Moment currently list the X Half as in stock.

In the UK, the X Half lists as now shipping from Amazon UK, Wex Photo, and London Camera Exchange.

In Australia, Amazon lists the camera, shortened to the X-HF1, as temporarily out of stock, but Camera Warehouse lists limited models in stock.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Fujifilm’s earlier retro compact camera, the X100VI, is still challenging to find in stock at list price more than a year after the camera’s announcement, thanks to the series’ viral popularity. That limited availability has bled over into X100VI alternatives like the X-M5.

Could the new Fujifilm X Half see similar stock issues like the X100VI and X-M5? The availability at multiple retailers is a good sign that the camera may be easier to find than Fujifilm’s trendiest cameras. However, Amazon US only lists three remaining for the black colorway, 17 for the silver, and three for the charcoal, which could hint that the X Half may be a popular model.

The X Half, however, isn’t geared towards the same serious photographer that the X100VI is. I got the chance to see the X Half at the B&H Bild Expo, and the camera has a smaller build than I expected and didn’t feel as well made as options like the new X-E5.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, the X Half is designed as a digital camera with a retro feel, including a film mode that doesn’t display images until a “roll” is finished. The X Half lacks some of the high-end features many photographers look for, like RAW photography and burst shots. But, the resurgence of retro compacts among casual shooters, along with the X Half’s lower price point compared to the X100VI could potentially make the X Half a popular buy.

For more details, read the Fujifilm X Half review and the guide on where to buy the Fujifilm X Half.

You may also like

Browse the best retro cameras or the best compact cameras.