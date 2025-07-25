New renders show the Pixel 10 with a telephoto camera

It's been rumored for several months that the Pixel 10 could be getting a significant camera upgrade. Now, Android Headlines has got hold of what are claimed to be official renders of the upcoming phone. They show a wider glass window in the camera bar, containing a third camera module. This is widely speculated to be a telephoto camera, which would make this the first standard Pixel (non-Pro) model to feature one. The module is said to be the same as the telephoto camera used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which would therefore make it a 10.8 megapixel, 1/3.2" sensor, with a 112mm (equivalent) focal length giving 5x optical zoom relative to the phone's primary (wide-angle) camera. The main camera will allegedly use the 48MP, 1/2.0" sensor from the Pixel 9a, and the 9a will also donate its 12MP 1/3.1" ultrawide module.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Keen Pixel fans will note that both these main and ultrawide modules are notable hardware downgrades compared with the current Pixel 9. This features a much bigger 50MP, 1/1.31" main sensor, and also a larger 1/2.55" 48MP ultrawide camera. The likely reason for Google doing this is to add greater separation between the base Pixel 10 and its Pro siblings, given it's now likely that the regular pixel and the Pro models will all have triple camera systems. But even with smaller sensors, the Pixel 10 will almost certainly still be capable of excellent image quality, such is the power of Google's image processing tech.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Android Headlines Pixel 10 renders show the phone in four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. That translates to black, blue, white, and a greenish-yellow (chartreuse).

The Pixel 10 is due to be launched on August 20th, with shipping slated for August 28th.