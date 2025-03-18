Am I seeing things? The most coveted compact camera, the Fujifilm X100VI, finally has an estimated ship date at this retailer

Thanks to the viral fame of its predecessor, the Fujifilm X100VI has remained difficult to find even more than one year after its release. But B&H, a major photo retailer in the US, has finally upgraded the status of the year’s most coveted compact camera from backordered to pre-order, listing an estimated shipping date for the end of May 2025.

The Fujifilm X100VI still isn’t in stock, but the camera’s status has been upgraded from “backordered” with no estimated shipping date to “pre-order” with an estimated “end of May 2025” shipping date at B&H. The store still has a warning that the camera has limited stock and is being released in limited quantities.

But, the upgraded status from backorder to pre-order could signal some hope for fans hoping to finally get their hands on the 40MP retro-styled compact camera. The camera has remained either out of stock or listed at well above the retail price for more than a year since the camera’s announcement.

The Fujifilm X100VI launched last February, but demand driven partially by the previous X100V going viral on social media has kept the compact camera out of stock, with some orders reportedly taking more than nine months. Scalpers have taken advantage of the situation, originally listing the camera for more than twice its value on eBay. Currently, buyers in the US can pick the camera up on Amazon without the wait but it will cost $2,084 for the silver version or $2,104 for the black, significantly higher than the camera’s $1,599 list price.

In the UK, retailer Wex Photo has upgraded the silver version from “Awaiting stock” to “Pre-order,” but does not list an estimated shipping date for the camera, which is listed at the suggested retail price of £1,599.

One year after the announcement, there are finally some X100VI’s out in the wild, but based on Reddit posts on the subjects, many photographers waited months for those cameras to actually ship. The camera’s popularity meant that, in most cases, retailers couldn’t even offer an estimated shipping date. While the camera isn’t yet in stock (at least not at list price), B&H finally listing an estimated date is a good sign and at least gives those pre-order customers an idea of when the camera may actually arrive.

The Fujifilm X100VI's viral fame is partly due to its compact size and retro stylings (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Photographers on Reddit have also shared success stories of finding the camera with a shorter wait time by going through smaller local shops. Others have reportedly found success by using the chat feature on Best Buy’s website to work with an employee to find the camera.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The demand for Fujifilm’s large sensor compact camera may even be bleeding over into other cameras. The compact mirrorless X-M5 is listed as out of stock at Fujifilm USA, for example.

While the Fujifilm X100VI tops our list of the best compact cameras, it’s a pricey option even at list price. The mirrorless Fujifilm X-S20, while a lower 26MP resolution, sells for about $1,400 / £1,499 with a kit lens. The Fujifilm X-T50, which has the same resolution as the X100VI, sells for the same price as the compact camera as a less compact option but one that comes with the ability to swap lenses.

The X100VI isn’t the only camera that’s tough to find thanks to the compact camera trend. But the Leica D-LUX 8, which has a smaller sensor than the X100VI but a zoom lens, finally became available without a long wait last week.

Fujifilm has also shared a teaser mixing the X100VI with one of the brand’s medium format cameras, hinting that a compact camera with an even larger sensor might be coming, with an announcement slated for March 20.

As of this writing, B&H is listing the X100VI as available for pre-order with an end of May estimated ship date, but check to make sure the status change hasn’t created another rush that has downgraded the camera’s availability again.

You may also like

Sure, the X100VI is great, but it's not the best choice for everyone. Before you pre-order, browse the best compact cameras, the best Fujifilm X100VI alternatives, or the best Fujifilm cameras to find the right fit.